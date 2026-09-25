Atomic Eagle and Niger Reach Settlement Over Madaouela Uranium Project

Niger has secured a 40% financial stake in the Madaouela uranium project after settling a long-standing dispute with Australian miner Atomic Eagle, formerly known as GoviEx. Under the new agreement finalized with Niger’s Mines Ministry, Atomic Eagle retains a 60% interest and operational oversight, resolving a bitter conflict that began when the government revoked the company’s mining permit in 2024.

Resolving the Madaouela Dispute Through Diplomatic Dialogue

The settlement brings a definitive close to a high-stakes standoff that initially saw Niger strip Atomic Eagle of its permits in the Agadez region and transfer the asset back to state control. In response to the revocation, the Australian firm launched international arbitration proceedings against the West African government to protect its commercial interests. Rather than pressing forward through protracted legal channels, both sides agreed in February 2025 to suspend arbitration in favor of direct negotiations. That diplomatic pause was extended for another six months in September 2025, paving the way for the newly unveiled ownership structure.

The revised arrangement strikes a balance between state participation and private sector operational experience. Atomic Eagle will maintain its 60% interest, down from its previous 80% stake, and continue to manage day-to-day operations at the mine. Meanwhile, the government’s doubled stake reflects a concerted push by the state to capture greater financial benefits from its rich mineral deposits.

Resource Sovereignty Across the Sahel

This resolution arrives as military-led governments throughout the Sahel aggressively renegotiate legacy mining frameworks to exert greater command over their natural wealth. Niger stands as a major global uranium producer, making the Madaouela development a critical pillar of the nation’s broader economic strategy. Ministry officials emphasized that the successful negotiation demonstrates the administration’s preference for constructive dialogue over open-ended legal combat.

The shift in Madaouela aligns with a wider regional trend where resource-rich nations demand larger state equity shares in foreign-backed extraction projects.

Madaouela Uranium Project Restructuring Timeline Date / Period Milestone Event 2016 Permit awarded to GoviEx (now Atomic Eagle) to develop Madaouela in Agadez. 2024 Niger revokes mining permit, returns project to state control; Atomic Eagle launches international arbitration. February 2025 Parties agree to suspend arbitration proceedings to pursue negotiated settlement. September 2025 Arbitration suspension extended for an additional six months during ongoing talks. September 2026 New agreement signed: Niger doubles stake to 40%, Atomic Eagle retains 60% and operational oversight.