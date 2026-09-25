Broccoli City Holds Holding Hands R&B Festival in Virginia

Broccoli City’s 2026 Holding Hands: An R&B Experience, powered by AT&T, drew fans to Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, on September 19, delivering vocal performances while shifting the approach for Black-owned music festivals.

Co-founded by Brandon McEachern, the DMV cultural staple pivoted from its traditional multi-day festival model in response to mounting industry pressures. Across the live entertainment sector, production expenses, venue fees, and inflation have stretched audiences thin, while high-profile events like Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water have faced prolonged dormancy. Rather than folding or scaling back into obscurity, McEachern condensed the 2026 installment into a leaner, highly intentional one-day event anchored by an accessible $25 starting ticket price. McEachern noted that the pricing strategy was designed to ensure community members could experience top-tier live music without sacrificing their everyday responsibilities.

The stacked lineup placed R&B vocalists front and center, beginning with Florida singer Destin Conrad.

British-Sudanese soul singer Elmiene followed, trading on the deep emotional resonance that defines his transatlantic catalog. Dressed in his signature traditional Sudanese Jalabiya, Elmiene demonstrated razor-sharp breath control and effortless pitch shifts on tracks like "Mad at Fire" and his velvety cover of Lil Wayne’s "Mrs. Officer.”

The energy surged further when British vocalist KWN stepped out in an all-black ensemble and a matching New York Yankees fitted cap. Fresh off making history as the first artist to reach No. 1 on the Official R&B UK charts with her song “Good Girl,” KWN delivered a hit-heavy set that opened with “Risk it All”—which samples Nelly’s “Hot in Here”—before rolling through “Do What I Say,” “Back of the Club,” “Touch Myself,” and “Worst Behavior.”

Summer Walker closed out the evening, bringing a condensed version of her recent nineteen-city “Still Finally Over It Tour” to the Virginia stage. Reaching into her theatrical bag, Walker opened her set by referencing the viral rollout of her album, emerging in a nod to her faux-wedding storyline before shedding her bridal gown for a cupcake-themed two-piece. Backed by a catalog of cult-classic anthems including “Just Might,” “No Love,” “Playing Games,” “Girls Need Love,” and “Session 32,” Walker left fans in their feelings before a literal confetti shower sprayed out custom Summer Walker-inspired $100 bills as an enduring souvenir of the night.

Between mainstage sets, host Little Bacon Bear and her accompanying DJ maintained a relentless party atmosphere, prompting the crowd to belt out karaoke classics from Fantasia, Keyshia Cole, and Usher. Traveling event curators 1BD and R&B Only also made appearances, bringing out DC native Raheem DeVaughn as a surprise guest to cement a night that proved contemporary R&B remains a vital, communal force.

What did you think of this year’s lineup pivot? Drop your favorite set from the night in the comments below.