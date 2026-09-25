Giants Turn to Jameis Winston Against Titans After Jaxson Dart Injury

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh faces a formidable challenge in his debut season following confirmation that second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart is sidelined for the remainder of the year with a knee injury sustained during a 28-6 Monday night defeat against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dart’s injury leaves the Giants (1-1) searching for stability ahead of Sunday’s home fixture against the winless Tennessee Titans. While public sentiment in New York has turned pessimistic regarding Harbaugh’s immediate prospects, the roster retains viable pathways to a respectable campaign, anchored by veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston.

Winston brings a 12-year NFL resume to the starting role, highlighted by a 5,000-yard passing season and 156 career touchdown passes, including 33 scores during the 2019 campaign. Although Winston struggled on Monday night by completing just 11 of 27 pass attempts, coaching adjustments and a full week of practice repetitions with the first-string offense are expected to sharpen his execution. Harbaugh and his staff intend to tailor the scheme to Winston’s specific strengths, emphasizing his mobility over the traits utilized during Dart’s tenure.

“Jameis is one of our guys who obviously is here for a reason. He’s a very good football player,” Harbaugh said regarding the transition. “Injuries in the National Football League are part of it and that’s at any position. You got to find a way to overcome those kind of things.”

Winston previously made two starts last season while Dart recovered from a concussion, accounting for two passing touchdowns, a rushing score, and even a receiving touchdown. Preserving Winston’s health remains paramount for New York, as Jake Haener is the only other quarterback currently carrying a spot on the active roster.

Familiar Faces Return as Tennessee Visits MetLife Stadium

The Giants begin a favorable five-game stretch against opponents who currently combine for a 2-8 record, with three of those contests scheduled at home. The sequence opens Sunday against a Tennessee Titans squad searching for their first win.

The matchup brings former Giants head coach Brian Daboll back to New York. Daboll, who earned NFL Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Giants in 2022, now handles play-calling duties for Tennessee after being dismissed by New York during a 2-8 start last season.

The Titans’ offense also features wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who caught 92 passes for 1,014 yards for the Giants last year before joining his current club. Robinson has recorded six receptions for 47 yards through his first two games in Tennessee.

“I have a whole lot of memories,” Robinson said of his tenure with New York. “I grew up so much from the time I got drafted there and it’s part of the reason I’m the man that I am today.”

Daboll is tasked with developing second-year quarterback Cam Ward, mirroring the approach he used with Josh Allen during his four-year tenure in Buffalo. Ward has displayed flashes of potential, particularly in the second half of last week’s contest, though he has operated behind an offensive unit lacking depth. Ward will test a depleted Giants defense on Sunday that anticipates playing without linebacker Brian Burns due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Titans manage their own backfield concerns as running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears deal with ankle soreness.

Surprise Matchup Unfolds in New Orleans

Elsewhere across the league, the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints prepare for a clash between two of the NFL’s most unexpected early-season risers.

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The Raiders (2-0) finished tied for the league’s worst record last season at 3-14. Despite drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, Las Vegas has relied heavily on 15-year veteran Kirk Cousins. Operating under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, Cousins has thrown three touchdown passes in each of the first two games.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore noted that he and Cousins entered the NFL together in 2012 after sharing time as Senior Bowl teammates. Cousins credits his veteran process for the early success in Las Vegas.

No Dart, No Problem?! Previewing First Giants Game Of The Jameis Winston Era | One Giant Step

“I think it’s important that we come back every day and every week regardless of the outcome with the same locker room to have your process, your way of getting ready the same,” Cousins said. “That’s got to be consistent.”

Defensively, the Raiders have surrendered just 27 points—the second-fewest in the AFC—while securing five takeaways in victories over the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. The Saints (1-1) return home after opening the schedule with consecutive away games, joining the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers as the only teams to secure a victory on the road trip.