UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Kicks Off With Ukraine in League B

The UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group stage opens its intense schedule on September 24, 2026, featuring Andrea Maldera’s debut campaign with Ukraine in League B. Teams face a four-match window through October 6 as the tournament directly links qualification paths to Euro 2028.

European international football plunges into an accelerated autumn schedule as the fifth edition of the UEFA Nations League kicks off. The opening phase compresses an immense amount of competitive action into a narrow window, running from September 24 through November 17, 2026. Rather than traditional friendlies, associations enter formal groups designed to eliminate low-stakes matches and restructure the continental hierarchy ahead of the 2028 European Championship.

Ukraine Under Maldera Targets League A Promotion in Group B2

Ukraine enters Group B2 of League B under the direction of Italian manager Andrea Maldera, who took over the role from Serhiy Rebrov in May. The blue-and-yellows face a challenging quartet featuring Hungary, Georgia, and Northern Ireland. The tactical test begins immediately with two away fixtures before the team returns to host matches in Slovakia.

Photo: tsn.ua

The stakes for the group standings carry immediate consequences for continental qualification. Winning Group B2 secures direct promotion to the elite League A. A second-place finish forces the squad into promotion-relegation playoffs against League A opposition in March 2027, while finishing third maintains League B status. A last-place finish risks relegation through a playoff against League C runners-up.

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The 2026/27 Match Calendar and Accelerated Autumn Schedule

The tournament introduces an intense load through an expanded international window spanning from September 24 to October 6, 2026. During this initial stretch, national sides must navigate four demanding fixtures before concluding the group stage in November.

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September 25, 2026 (21:45): Hungary vs. Ukraine

September 28, 2026 (19:00): Georgia vs. Ukraine

October 2, 2026 (21:45): Ukraine vs. Northern Ireland

October 5, 2026 (21:45): Ukraine vs. Hungary

November 14, 2026 (21:45): Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine

November 17, 2026 (21:45): Ukraine vs. Georgia

Historical Context and All-Time Scoring Leaders

Past editions of the tournament establish a competitive baseline as Europe’s heavyweights return to League A. Portugal enters to defend its title after defeating Spain in the 2024/25 final under Cristiano Ronaldo. Previous tournament winners include France in the 2020/21 cycle and Spain during the 2022/23 campaign.

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Individual scoring charts feature familiar names leading the all-time statistics. Norway striker Erling Haaland tops the scoring list with 19 goals, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrović with 15 goals each. Kylian Mbappé accounts for nine goals. For Ukraine, Bologna forward Artem Dovbyk remains the nation’s top scorer in the competition with four goals, while midfielders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi have each contributed three.

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Structural Changes and the Road to Euro 2028

UEFA designed the current Nations League framework to feed directly into qualification for Euro 2028, which will take place in Great Britain and Ireland. Participating teams struggling in standard qualification retain a vital secondary route to the continental championship via tournament play-in berths.

Substantial format adjustments loom on the horizon. UEFA has confirmed that the 2028/29 season will eliminate the lowest tier entirely, meaning Gibraltar, Malta, Andorra, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, and Liechtenstein will all ascend to League C as the tournament transitions to a streamlined three-league system comprising exactly 18 teams per division.