Ravens WR Zay Flowers and OT Ronnie Stanley Miss Practice Ahead of Dallas Game in Rio

As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for a high-stakes cross-hemisphere journey, injury concerns continue to cloud their roster preparation. Receiver Zay Flowers remains sidelined and is still not practicing ahead of the team’s flight to Rio de Janeiro to face the Dallas Cowboys. Flowers has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of the Ravens’ 41-23 season-opening win in Indianapolis, leaving a noticeable void in the team’s offensive rhythm.

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The urgency surrounding Flowers’ recovery is underscored by stark offensive splits. According to team data, the Ravens scored four touchdowns on five drives when Flowers was actively on the field in Week 1, but have managed just three touchdowns across 16 drives since his departure. During Wednesday’s preparations, Flowers jogged onto the practice field in street clothes, exchanged a brief conversation with Head Coach Jesse Minter, and quickly headed back inside.

Stanley was forced to the sideline during the fourth quarter of Baltimore’s 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, forcing second-year backup Carson Vinson into action. With standout center Tyler Linderbaum having departed in the offseason and a rookie holding down a guard spot, maintaining stability at left tackle is vital for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense.

Logistical Hurdles and Travel Demands for Rio

Beyond physical ailments, the Ravens face a unique logistical challenge this week with a lengthy international flight to Brazil. While the time difference between Baltimore and Rio de Janeiro is minimal at just one hour, the players and coaching staff are staring down an exhausting transit window.

“We will spend Friday really doing a ton of things to overcome the flight. It is not the time difference. It is more just from being on a flight that long.”

The team plans to fly out Thursday night, landing in the morning to prioritize immediate rest and recovery before holding a practice session on Friday. That Friday session will serve as the final checkpoint for determining game-day availability.

Defensive Replacements and Roster Outlook

While the offense deals with health questions, Baltimore's defense received some encouraging news on the practice field. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) returned to full participation on Wednesday following their initial return to practice, raising optimism that both could make their season debuts against Dallas. Meanwhile, veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell returned to the field after taking a scheduled rest day.

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Reflecting on the team’s mindset following the Week 2 setback against New Orleans, quarterback Lamar Jackson emphasized collective accountability.

Safety Kyle Hamilton echoed those sentiments, pointing to execution errors on crucial downs. “You extend drives, and they are rotating people in and out, so they have fresh bodies, but you have to earn the right to rush the passer on third down, which I think we did, but we just did not execute,” Hamilton stated.

Looking Ahead to Sunday

The Ravens will release their final injury report following Friday’s practice in Rio de Janeiro, providing definitive clarity on players listed as day-to-day, including Zay Flowers and Ronnie Stanley. Kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys is scheduled for Sunday.

We invite you to share your thoughts on the Ravens’ international trip and injury updates in the comments below. Join the conversation and share this report with fellow fans.