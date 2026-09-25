South Korea U-23 Faces Vietnam in Asian Games Quarterfinals for Semifinal Spot

South Korea Faces Vietnam in Asian Games Quarterfinals: Reliving the U-23 AFC Stakes

South Korea’s U-23 national football team faces Vietnam in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games quarterfinals on September 25 at Mizuho Rugby Stadium in Nagoya. Managed by Lee Min-sung, the squad enters the knockout round with a physical advantage after topping Group D, aiming to erase memories of a penalty-shootout defeat eight months prior.

Fantasy & Market Impact Squad Rotation Advantage: South Korea’s early group-stage efficiency and Iraq’s withdrawal leave the roster significantly fresher than their knockout rivals.

South Korea’s early group-stage efficiency and Iraq’s withdrawal leave the roster significantly fresher than their knockout rivals. Bracket Positioning: With heavyweight contenders Japan and Uzbekistan isolated on the opposite side of the tournament bracket, the winner secures a favorable semifinal pathway.

Tactical Blueprint and the Road to Nagoya

Lee Min-sung’s side advanced through Group D with clinical precision, securing victories against Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Because of Iraq’s withdrawal from the tournament, South Korea contested just two group-stage fixtures, preserving vital athletic output ahead of the high-intensity knockout phase. Lee acknowledged the shift in urgency following the group stage, stating that the team’s focus shifts strictly to manufacturing results now that the tournament has reached the elimination rounds.

Meanwhile, Vietnam arrives in the quarterfinals as the runner-up of Group C, registering one win, one draw, and one loss under the interim guidance of chief assistant coach Dinh Hong Bin. With regular head coach Kim Sang-sik prioritizing upcoming September and October A-match international windows, the Vietnamese side has relied on defensive discipline and rapid counter-attacks to advance through the group phase.

Team Group Stage Record Goal Differential Tournament Status South Korea U-23 2W – 0D – 0L (Group D) Quarterfinals Vietnam U-23 1W – 1D – 1L (Group C) Quarterfinals

The Psychological Weight of January’s Defeat

For South Korea, this quarterfinal fixture carries substantial psychological and historical weight. Back in January during the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 3rd/4th place playoff in Saudi Arabia, Vietnam pushed the Taeguk Warriors through a grueling stalemate before clinching victory in a dramatic penalty shootout. That result left South Korea in fourth place and triggered intense scrutiny from analysts and supporters alike.

Now, exactly eight months later, the continental stage offers an immediate avenue for redemption. But the opposition will not easily surrender territory.

Bracket Landscape and Semifinal Horizons

The broader tournament outlook has opened up dramatically. Tournament favorites Japan and Uzbekistan find themselves entrenched on the opposite side of the knockout bracket, meaning South Korea will avoid both powerhouses until a potential gold-medal match.

Should South Korea overcome Vietnam at Mizuho Rugby Stadium, they will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of the quarterfinal clash between China and Thailand. On the opposing side of the draw, high-profile fixtures feature Japan locking horns with North Korea, while Uzbekistan squares off against Saudi Arabia.

As kickoff approaches on Thursday evening, September 25, Lee Min-sung’s squad must translate their physical freshness and tactical discipline into clinical execution on the pitch, turning past disappointment into semifinal momentum.