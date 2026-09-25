Ella Langley to Play Denver’s Grizzly Rose and Red Rocks

Country music star Ella Langley has added an intimate Denver performance at The Grizzly Rose on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series. This honky-tonk booking arrives just one night before her sold-out headlining slot at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, October 7.

The Bottom Line The Venue Shift: Langley moves from a 2,000-capacity dance hall to the sandstone amphitheater within 24 hours.

Langley moves from a 2,000-capacity dance hall to the sandstone amphitheater within 24 hours. Chart History: Her hit “Choosin’ Texas” recently broke records with 23 consecutive weeks atop the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Her hit “Choosin’ Texas” recently broke records with 23 consecutive weeks atop the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. Exclusive Access: The Grizzly Rose concert is part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series and will air on channel The Highway on Friday, October 9.

From a Honky-Tonk Floor to Sandstone Cliffs

Big stars do not typically visit small venues in Denver, yet The Grizzly Rose has positioned itself as a sanctuary for popular acts. In a span of about a month, the 2,000-capacity Denver dance hall has hosted special events, including a Garth Brooks appearance under the name Yukon Jack on September 3. Now, the venue—which hosted Taylor Swift on its hardwood floors since opening in 1989, according to Denver Westword via Denver7 reporting—is preparing for Ella Langley.

Langley’s October 6 performance is presented by SiriusXM and REESE’S as part of the broadcaster’s Small Stage Series. Fans looking to secure entry had to enter ticket contests through SiriusXM, while those not living in Colorado entered for VIP travel packages. For those unable to squeeze into the intimate room, SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) will broadcast the full performance on Friday, October 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern, making the club show accessible nationwide before the artist steps onto the Red Rocks stage the very next night.

A Record-Breaking Chart Run Set to the Tone of Dandelion

The back-to-back Colorado dates capture an artist operating during a record-setting year. Langley’s smash “Choosin’ Texas” recently notched its 23rd consecutive week atop Billboard’s Top 100 chart, setting an all-time record. That feat surpassed Mariah Carey’s milestone with the holiday staple “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which logged 22 weeks at the summit. The track spent 41 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, placing it as only the third song in Billboard history to dominate that specific chart for more than 40 weeks, as reported by Backstage Country.

Ella Langley Milestone Snapshot (2026) Achievement / Event Detail Source Reference Grizzly Rose Concert October 6, 2026 (SiriusXM Small Stage Series) SiriusXM / Denver7 Red Rocks Amphitheatre October 7, 2026 (With Kameron Marlowe & Gabriella Rose) Red Rocks Event Listing Billboard Hot 100 Record 23 consecutive weeks at No. 1 for “Choosin’ Texas” Billboard via Denver7 Hot Country Songs Milestone 41 weeks at No. 1 Backstage Country CMA Awards Nominations 9 total nods, leading the 60th Annual CMA nominations AP News

Entering the CMAs as a Frontrunner

The momentum carrying Langley through Denver extends beyond weekly streaming metrics and sold-out ticket gates. Ahead of the autumn ceremonies, Langley led the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards nominations with nine nods. Her recognition spans categories including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for Dandelion, and twin Single of the Year nominations for both “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her.” That tally places her ahead of her mentor and Dandelion co-producer, Miranda Lambert, who earned seven nominations of her own, according to AP News.

Photo: hoodline.com

When Langley takes the stage at The Grizzly Rose to perform tracks from Dandelion alongside her catalog of fan favorites, she will do so as a country artist. The contrast between a brand-activated honky-tonk room and the open-air majesty of Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 7—featuring support acts Kameron Marlowe and Gabriella Rose—highlights a commercial peak. For Denver audiences, it marks a two-night window with a country voice.