Franklin & Marshall Volleyball Defeated at No. 6 Juniata

The Franklin & Marshall volleyball team dropped a four-set decision to No. 6 Juniata on Thursday evening in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, falling with set scores of 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, and 17-25. Despite taking the opening frame, the Diplomats slipped to 6-6 overall as the Eagles improved to 7-2.

Fantasy & Market Impact Upcoming Schedule: F&M closes out non-conference play hosting Elizabethtown on September 29, 2026, presenting an immediate bounce-back spot.

Tactical Breakdown of a Competitive Four-Set Battle

The opening frame showcased high-level execution as both offenses hit north of .300 in a frantic sequence of runs. Franklin & Marshall capitalized on early pressure, utilizing a balanced attack where points came from five different players during a vital 6-1 run.

The Eagles claimed a commanding early advantage in the second set, stretching a lead to 10-3. But the Diplomats mounted a furious counter, nearly erasing a seven-point deficit behind two kills from Mascherino and combined blocks from Grantham and Kelly to pull within 21-20 before Juniata closed it out.

Statistical Leaders and Defensive Rotations

Grantham led the F&M attack with 13 kills, adding two block assists to her stat line. Melissa Benkowitz chipped in a double-double performance featuring 12 kills and 12 digs, while Carly Campbell orchestrated the offense with 26 assists and two service aces. Melody Butzer added 10 assists and six digs in support.

Wiedman paced the floor defense with 16 digs, while Mascherino added 14 digs, eight kills, a service ace, and three total blocks. Kelly anchored the frontline defense with one solo block and three block assists.

Key Match Statistics: Franklin & Marshall at No. 6 Juniata Player Kills Hitting Pct. Assists Digs Blocks Avery Grantham 13 .345 0 0 2.0 Melissa Benkowitz 12 – 0 12 0.0 Mia Mascherino 8 – 0 14 1.5 Carly Campbell 0 – 26 0 0.0 Chloe Wiedman 0 – 0 16 0.0

Looking Ahead to Elizabethtown

After a demanding test against a top-tier national opponent, the Diplomats now turn their full attention toward the conclusion of their non-conference slate. F&M will host Elizabethtown on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 7:00 PM, seeking to get back above the .500 mark before conference fixtures ramp up.