In September 2026, Mohamed Salah’s move to Turkish side Trabzonspor transformed an ordinary rock in Kurtdere Yaylasi, Macka, into a viral tourist attraction known as “Salahtasi.” After the Egyptian forward posted an Instagram photo sitting by a stream, fans and travelers flooded the region to mimic his pose.

Fantasy & Market Impact

* Local Tourism Surge: Regional businesses in Trabzon are capitalizing on the sudden foot traffic, planning specialized travel packages around Salahtasi. * Digital Footprint Value: Salah’s social media reach single-handedly converted a quiet mountain landscape into an international landmark overnight. * Infrastructure Strain: Local residents have raised concerns over waste management and environmental preservation following the influx of visitors.

From Quiet Mountain Landscape to Viral Landmark

For years, the rugged terrain of Kurtdere Yaylasi in the Macka district served as a peaceful escape characterized by rolling green hills, winding streams, and proximity to the historic Sümela Monastery. That quiet area shifted dramatically following Salah’s arrival at Trabzonspor on a two-year deal announced on August 6, 2026. While enjoying his downtime in the region, the veteran forward stopped by a small riverbed and shared a snapshot of himself resting on a plain stone slab.

The post immediately caught fire across social media platforms, sparking intense curiosity regarding the exact coordinates of the backdrop. Within days, supporters and curious sightseers began trekking into the highlands specifically to locate the boulder. Visitors now routinely form queues just to secure a photograph in the exact spot occupied by the former Liverpool star.

Managing Misinformation and Social Media Hype

As the location grew in prominence, unofficial markers began appearing across the terrain. A temporary sign reading “Salah Yaylasi” surfaced near the site, though official municipal designations maintain the area’s proper name as Kurtdere Yaylasi. Local authorities note that these unauthorized installations were primarily driven by sports content creators eager to capitalize on the trending topic.

Photo: antaranews.com

Rumors circulated across social media platforms claiming that the famous rock had actually been stolen or physically removed from the stream bed, accompanied by AI-generated images depicting a hollow pit where the stone once rested. Anadolu Agency’s digital verification later debunked these claims, pointing out distinct anomalies in cloud rendering, lighting, and environmental shadows within the circulating images. Officials confirmed that the stone remains firmly anchored in its original location.

Economic Upside and Environmental Realities

The convergence of global football stardom and regional tourism has forced local stakeholders to reevaluate crowd management in the Macka district. While travel agencies in Trabzon actively design itineraries featuring Salahtasi alongside traditional landmarks like the cliffside Sümela Monastery, community members urge visitors to respect the natural habitat. The sudden spike in foot traffic highlights the delicate balance between using a superstar's marketing gravity and preserving ecologically sensitive mountain terrain.