X Factor 2026: Duilio Pirrera Impresses Judges in Auditions

X Factor 2026 Wraps Up Auditions as Camilla and Sofia Sole Cammarota Shine on Sky Uno

As of late September 2026, the final Auditions phase of X Factor 2026 has officially concluded on Sky Uno and streaming via NOW, hosted by Giorgia with judges Francesco Gabbani, Paola Iezzi, Irama, and Jake La Furia evaluating the next wave of Italian musical talent.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: The third and final episode of the Auditions concluded the initial selection phase, setting the stage for the upcoming Bootcamp rounds.

The third and final episode of the Auditions concluded the initial selection phase, setting the stage for the upcoming Bootcamp rounds. The Standouts: Contestants like Camilla, Sofia Sole Cammarota, and Angela Cotterle delivered standout vocal performances that captivated the judges.

Contestants like Camilla, Sofia Sole Cammarota, and Angela Cotterle delivered standout vocal performances that captivated the judges. The Schedule: Following the broadcast on Sky Uno, episodes air in clear on TV8, leading into Bootcamps in early October and Live Shows later in the month.

The Final Auditions Night on Sky Uno and NOW

Recorded back in June at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, the third episode of the X Factor 2026 Auditions brought the initial tryout phase to a close. With Jake La Furia standing out as a particularly sharp-eyed evaluator at the desk alongside Gabbani, Iezzi, and Irama, the panel sifted through a diverse roster of hopefuls.

Among the most talked-about moments of the night was street artist Duilio Pirrera, 34, who delivered a rendition of Luigi Tenco’s classic “Vedrai, vedrai”. Earning mixed initial feedback regarding his raw delivery from Irama, Pirrera ultimately secured four yeses from the table after sharing his daily grind as a street performer.

Standout Performances and Memorable Verdicts

The episode offered a mix of emotionally resonant covers and polarizing artistic choices. Angela Cotterle tackled Francesco De Gregori’s “Generale,” earning a standing ovation and high praise from Irama for handling the musical “boulder” without losing her distinct identity. Meanwhile, Sofia Sole Cammarota energized the crowd with RAYE’s “Oscar Winning Tears,” locking in her ticket to the next round with a unanimous four yeses.

Photo: allmusicitalia.it

Not every act found immediate favor with the panel. Edoardo Di Petta faced a steep climb tackling Giorgia’s “Di sole e d’azzurro” with the iconic singer watching from backstage, ultimately receiving four nos. Similarly, Biagio Davì fell short of the standard with OneRepublic’s “Let’s Hurt Tonight.”

Audition Results At a Glance

Contestant Song Choice Verdict Angela Cotterle Generale (Francesco De Gregori) 4 sì Sofia Sole Cammarota Oscar Winning Tears (RAYE) 4 sì Duilio Pirrera Vedrai vedrai (Luigi Tenco) 4 sì Edoardo Di Petta Di sole e d’azzurro (Giorgia) 4 no Biagio Davì Let’s Hurt Tonight (OneRepublic) 4 no

Looking Ahead to Bootcamp and Live Shows

With the audition phase wrapped up, the competition moves swiftly toward the next elimination stages. Following the broadcast trajectory on Sky Uno and NOW, the Bootcamp episodes are scheduled for October 1 and October 8, followed by the Last Call phase on October 15. The highly anticipated Live Shows will officially kick off on Thursday, October 22, testing whether these early audition favorites can sustain their momentum on the grand stage.

Photo: fanpage.it

Which audition performance caught your attention during this final round, and who are you backing for the upcoming Bootcamp episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.