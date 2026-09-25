Former Columbus Mayoral Candidate Chris Breault Arrested for Child Cruelty

Former Columbus Mayoral Candidate Chris Breault Arrested on Felony Child Cruelty Charge

Chris Breault, a Columbus attorney and former mayoral candidate, surrendered to local law enforcement on Thursday, facing a felony charge of first-degree cruelty to children under the umbrella of family violence. The Columbus Police Department booked Breault in connection with an incident reported to have occurred last month.

Brittany Santiago, the Columbus Police Department’s director of community affairs and public information officer, confirmed the criminal charge to the Ledger-Enquirer, noting that the department’s Special Victims Unit is actively handling the investigation. As of Thursday, a formal court appearance had not yet been scheduled.

Bond Set and Immediate Public Defense

Following his booking at the Muscogee County Jail, Breault secured his release after posting a bond set at $11,721.25. Speaking directly to the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview after bonding out, Breault mounted a defense against the allegations.

In a separate public statement, Breault elaborated on his relationship with his family. “I have always been a kind and loving father,” he said. “My daughter has never been spanked or given any kind of physical discipline whatsoever. I appreciate all of the words of support from the community.”

Legal Framework and Past Court Scrutiny

Under Georgia law (O.C.G.A. § 16-5-70(b)), first-degree cruelty to children is classified as a felony. The statute applies when an individual maliciously causes a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain, while the family violence designation indicates that the alleged victim is a family or household member.

Photo: yahoo.com

Breault is a recognized local trial lawyer who entered the 2026 Columbus mayoral race on March 6, the final day of qualifying, though he ultimately lost the election. In 2025, the Georgia Supreme Court suspended his law license for six months following his conduct in a federal case.

Authorities emphasize that an arrest does not constitute a conviction, and the investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit remains ongoing as judicial proceedings await a set court date.