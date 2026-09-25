St. Edmond Volleyball Falls to Clear Lake and Charles City

On Thursday, the St. Edmond volleyball team dropped a pair of North Central Conference matches in Charles City, falling in three sets to Clear Lake (25-12, 15-25, 15-12) and in two sets to Charles City (25-13, 25-15). Head coach Lindsay Heffernan pointed to ongoing roster illnesses as the catalyst for experimental lineups, which allowed some girls to step up and showcase their skills in different arenas.

Managing Roster Constraints and Tactical Shifts

For the Gaels, grappling with sickness meant abandoning routine rotations to test fresh combinations on the floor.

“We’ve been battling some illnesses, so we tried a few different lineups,” St. Edmond head coach Lindsay Heffernan said. “That allowed some girls to really step up and showcase their skills in different arenas.”

Those lineup shuffles yielded mixed results during the opening road stop. Against Clear Lake, the opening set slipped away at 25-12, but the defensive front drastically altered the momentum in the frames that followed.

Defensive Adjustments and the Search for 25-Point Consistency

St. Edmond found that stability mid-match against Clear Lake, leaning on a formidable block to claw back into contention.

“The second and third sets against Clear Lake, our block really stepped up for us,” Heffernan noted. “That kept us in the match. We need to work towards playing with intensity through all 25 points, but overall, I am proud of the girls.”

Sporadic bursts of defensive excellence proved effective against Clear Lake, but a swift two-set loss to Charles City by scores of 25-13 and 25-15 highlighted the ongoing challenge of sustaining competitive momentum against conference opponents.

A Tough Conference Test Ahead at Home

With a current overall record of 7-10 and a 2-4 standing in the North Central Conference, St. Edmond faces an immediate test as the schedule shifts back to home turf. The Gaels prepare to host an opponent on Tuesday, returning to their home gym for the first time since September 3 to face No. 15 Class 2A Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, who enters the matchup with an unblemished 19-0 overall record and a 7-0 conference mark.