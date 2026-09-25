2026 WNBA Playoffs: Bracket, Schedule, Matchups and Format

The 2026 WNBA postseason bracket and schedule are officially set, highlighted by the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx facing the No. 8 New York Liberty in a rematch of the 2024 Finals. Following a historic regular season, the best-of-three first round tips off on September 27 across an eight-team field.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Stretch Run and First-Round Pairings

The 2026 WNBA regular season closed out following an intense five-month schedule. The Golden State Valkyries secured the No. 2 seed on Thursday night by overcoming a 16-point deficit against the Los Angeles Sparks in Nneka Ogwumike’s farewell game. The WNBA postseason format features the top eight teams from across the league regardless of conference, with higher seeds hosting Games 1 and 3 in the opening round.

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The first-round schedule opens on Sunday with four high-stakes matchups. The top-seeded Minnesota Lynx host the eighth-seeded New York Liberty. The second-seeded Golden State Valkyries welcome the seventh-seeded Dallas Wings. The third-seeded Las Vegas Aces begin their title defense against the sixth-seeded Indiana Fever. Rounding out the opening slate, the fourth-seeded Atlanta Dream face the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics.

Historical Context and Roster Dynamics

This postseason arrives on the heels of a transformative year for the league. Following an extended labor battle that raised the salary cap from $1.5 million in 2025 to $7 million in 2026, the on-court product featured explosive milestones. Kelsey Mitchell broke A’ja Wilson’s single-season points record, Olivia Miles surpassed Caitlin Clark’s rookie scoring mark, and Clark became the first player in league history to post a 40-point, 10-assist game. Angel Reese grabbed a record 26 rebounds in a single contest, and Marina Mabrey tied the single-game scoring record with 53 points.

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The opening round features compelling storylines across the board. Minnesota enters as the No. 1 seed for the second straight postseason, led by Olivia Miles as the franchise seeks its first title since 2017. Their opponent, the Breanna Stewart-led New York Liberty, look to avoid another early exit following an injury-plagued campaign. Meanwhile, the Valkyries look for their first-ever playoff series win against Paige Bueckers and a Dallas Wings squad that won a franchise-record 27 games.

2026 WNBA First-Round Schedule Overview

Date Matchup Round / Details Sunday, Sept. 27 No. 1 Minnesota Lynx vs. No. 8 New York Liberty First Round, Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 27 No. 2 Golden State Valkyries vs. No. 7 Dallas Wings First Round, Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 27 No. 3 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 6 Indiana Fever First Round, Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 27 No. 4 Atlanta Dream vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics First Round, Game 1

Postseason Format and Road to the Finals

The structure of the 2026 playoffs maintains a traditional bracket layout without reseeding. The opening round is a best-of-three series where the higher seed hosts Game 1 and, if necessary, Game 3. The winners advance to the semifinals for a best-of-five series.

The ultimate destination is the WNBA Finals, which utilizes a best-of-seven format for only the second time in league history. Game 1 of the Finals is scheduled for Saturday, October 17.

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