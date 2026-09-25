Zimbabwe Lawyer Lewis Uriri Rejects Wicknell Chivayo’s KSh 45 Million Gift

Advocate Lewis Uriri publicly turned down a KSh 45 million appreciation package from Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo in September 2026. The rejected gift included a 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography and substantial cash gifts, with Uriri citing the Legal Practitioners’ Code of Conduct and professional independence to protect his integrity.

Decoding the High-Stakes Rejection in Harare

Earlier this week, prominent Zimbabwean lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri found himself at the center of a national conversation after flatly refusing an extravagant appreciation package orchestrated by flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo had taken to social media to announce the multi-million-dollar package, praising the senior legal practitioner for what he termed fearless representation over the years. The bounty included a brand-new 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography valued at approximately KSh 32.25 million, alongside a KSh 6.45 million cash allocation for fuel expenses. An additional KSh 6.45 million cash gift was designated for Uriri’s wife, who also maintains a career as a senior legal advocate. But there is a catch: the recipients had no prior warning.

Inside the Legal Framework and Professional Ethics

The refusal was articulated through a measured yet firm statement posted to Facebook on Monday, September 21, 2026. Uriri addressed the billionaire directly, noting that the two had not been in direct contact since June 2024. Crucially, no professional work had passed between them during that extended interval, and all prior legal services rendered had already been fully compensated at the time they were executed.

“Your announcement came as a complete surprise, without prior notice or discussion,” Uriri wrote in his public response, emphasizing that the sheer scale of the package demanded extreme caution. Rather than letting the gesture pass quietly, the advocate grounded his refusal directly in Zimbabwe’s Legal Practitioners’ Code of Conduct. He highlighted that the code mandates lawyers to preserve their independence, protect their integrity, and uphold public confidence in the administration of justice. He invoked international standards, citing principles from the International Bar Association and writings by the International Commission of Jurists regarding conflicts of interest.

Overview of the Rejected Gift Package Components Asset Component Stated Value / Allocation Recipient Range Rover Sport Autobiography (2026) Approx. KSh 32.25 million Advocate Lewis Uriri Fuel Expense Allocation KSh 6.45 million Advocate Lewis Uriri Independent Cash Gift KSh 6.45 million Uriri’s Wife (Senior Advocate)

Public Reaction and the Broader Context of Chivayo’s Philanthropy

The digital reaction across Zimbabwe was swift and deeply polarized, highlighting public admiration for an unyielding adherence to professional boundaries. Social media users weighed in heavily, with commentators praising the advocate’s reference to regulatory codes as a masterclass in professional detachment. As one user remarked online, integrity remains alive in the country, albeit rare.

Wicknell Chivayo is well-known for his high-profile lifestyle, expansive residential estate in Harare featuring multiple luxury vehicles like Rolls-Royces and Lamborghini Urus SUVs, and frequent, highly publicized distribution of wealth to various public figures and associates. However, Uriri’s refusal breaks the established pattern of acceptance that typically follows the billionaire’s online announcements. By choosing professional duty over material enrichment, the legal practitioner has charted a distinctly independent course.