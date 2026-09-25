MTV Video Music Awards 2026 takes place in Los Angeles

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards take place this Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, hosted by rapper Snoop Dogg. Madonna leads the nominations with 11 nods, followed by Taylor Swift with nine, while Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter tie for third place with seven nominations each.

The Bottom Line Date and Location: Sunday live broadcast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Snoop Dogg.

Sunday live broadcast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Snoop Dogg. Top Nominees: Madonna leads with 11 nominations, followed by Taylor Swift at nine, and Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter tied with seven each.

Madonna leads with 11 nominations, followed by Taylor Swift at nine, and Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter tied with seven each. Viewing Options: Airing live on MTV in the U.S., with streaming on Paramount+; Latin America and Spain broadcasts on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ starting September 28.

Madonna’s Return and Star-Studded Lineup

The centerpiece of Sunday’s gala is a highly anticipated musical performance by Madonna, marking her first live appearance on the MTV VMAs in 23 years. Her last stage appearance at the awards show was in 2003, when she shared the stage with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliott. Madonna opens the gala this year, riding the momentum of her latest album, Confessions On a Dance Floor: Part II, which dropped last July.

Beyond Madonna, the performance roster is stacked with diverse talent. The verified list of artists set to take the stage includes Kacey Musgraves, Raye, Sombr, Teddy Swims, Gener8ion, Yung Lean, Lisa, Shaboozey, Gunna, and Sienna Spiro.

Emotional tributes will also anchor the evening. Kacey Musgraves will perform during a tribute to Dolly Parton, who passed away on August 25. Meanwhile, Raye, Sombr, and Teddy Swims will honor George Michael to mark the tenth anniversary of his death.

Taylor Swift’s New Honor and Nirvana’s Vanguard Award

Taylor Swift adds another milestone to her career this weekend as the recipient of the Artist Director Honors, a new distinction created to recognize artists who have directed some of their music videos. To mark the occasion, the gala will feature the premiere of the music video for her new single, “Patient Zero.”

Meanwhile, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award goes to band Nirvana. MTV has not yet disclosed whether the statuette will be accepted by surviving members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, or by Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love.

Artist Nominations / Honors Key Event Madonna 11 nominations (Artist & Video of the Year) Opening performance (first VMA performance since 2003) Taylor Swift 9 nominations Receives Artist Director Honors; premieres “Patient Zero” video Ariana Grande & Sabrina Carpenter 7 nominations (tied) Top contender tier Nirvana Video Vanguard Award Career achievement recognition

Global Broadcast and Streaming Schedule

For viewers in the United States, the ceremony airs live on MTV via open signal and cable, with simultaneous streaming on Paramount+. Miami time (4:30 p.m. Miami time.

International audiences have tailored viewing windows depending on their local time zones. In Latin America and Spain, the event broadcasts live on the MTV cable channel, with streaming access rolling out on Paramount+ starting Monday, September 28.

Regional broadcast times for the main ceremony include:

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil (Brasilia): 8:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. Spain: 1:30 a.m. (Monday, September 28)