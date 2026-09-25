Stockman’s Casino in Fallon completes year of renovation work

Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada, has completed a year of renovation work, celebrated with an inauguration ceremony on September 18. The extensive refurbishment modernizes the 24-hour property at 1560 W. Williams Avenue while preserving its long-standing presence in the Churchill County community.

Breathing New Life Into a Fallon Landmark Visitors stepping onto the gaming floor will encounter brand-new carpeting laid throughout the facility alongside an upgraded, high-capacity heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system designed to improve climate control. Management also retired more than half of the legacy slot machines, replacing them with contemporary gaming terminals. Behind the scenes, back-of-house operations received a complete overhaul, highlighted by a redesigned kitchen built to streamline service. The property’s classic coffee shop underwent a total demolition and reconstruction process, emerging with a retro-inspired aesthetic and a modernized menu centered on American comfort food classics like cheeseburgers and chicken tenders, complemented by rotating seasonal specials.

Honoring History Under New Ownership General Manager Lou Capone noted that the investment reflects a deep commitment to the Churchill County region. The property originally opened its doors in 1969, built by founding partners Ken and Glenda Bendickson alongside Herb Peters. Ownership shifted in 1989 when Jim and Kathryn Peters acquired the asset, which eventually sold to Full House Resorts in 2007. Most recently, David Ross and Michael Gaughan III purchased Stockman’s through Clarity Game Nevada, LLC, taking over operations in April 2026. Capone explained that the leadership group inherited a structurally sound building that had suffered from deferred maintenance over the decades, prompting the aggressive capital expenditure program to restore the venue to its former standard.