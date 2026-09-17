Netflix’s Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story Unveils First-Look Photos

Deconstructing the Creative Friction Behind the Camera

Behind the scenes, the production of this latest Monster iteration faced notable creative friction regarding authentic gender representation. Actor Vicky Krieps admitted initial apprehension upon joining the project. According to Vanity Fair, she remarked, “I was afraid [because]…it wasn’t written by a woman.”

Director Max Winkler—son of actor Henry Winkler—openly acknowledged these industry blind spots. “Men are idiots. Our understanding of hymens and periods and ovulation is so deeply limited to how it affects us,” Winkler shared with Vanity Fair. To counter this, Winkler leaned heavily on his female collaborators, calling Krieps his “North Star” for her ability to instantly flag inauthentic or male-skewed narrative choices.

Prop-Level Authenticity and Creative Pushback

The collaborative tension on set directly impacted minute historical details. Krieps famously pushed back against a prop choice—insisting that “some Christian book written by a man” resting on Bridget’s nightstand be replaced with literature more fitting for a progressive working-class woman of the era.

“You can feel the frustration of everyone—‘Oh, now we have to stop the train, and we all want to go home, and now she questions the whole scene,’” Krieps recalled to Vanity Fair.

The Financial Motive and the Cinderella Subversion

Departing from traditional depictions of the 1892 murders, the series leans heavily into financial autonomy as Lizzie’s primary catalyst. According to Vanity Fair, creator Ryan Murphy hooked Krieps on the project by highlighting a cynical real-world loophole: because no will explicitly disinheriting Lizzie was ever discovered, if her father Andrew had predeceased his second wife, the stepmother would have inherited the entire estate, leaving the two adult daughters financially destitute.

Rather than relying on a traditional savior, the series frames housemaid Bridget as Lizzie’s functional Prince Charming. As Krieps noted, the core appeal of the narrative lies in how Lizzie and Bridget successfully utilized the legal and social constraints of their era “to not only get away, but get away with the money.”

The Verdict on Execution and Style

By centering financial survival and working-class solidarity rather than pure psychological madness, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story offers a fresh structural angle on a thoroughly chewed-over American true-crime legend.