In a striking reversal of archaeological caution, scientists have deliberately burned their own modern papyrus scrolls inscribed with text to solve a 2,000-year-old mystery: how to read the carbonized library of the Villa of the Papyri in Herculaneum. Researchers at Berkeley detailed this breakthrough in a study published on September 16 in the journal PLOS ONE, demonstrating that minuscule amounts of lead in ancient inks could make lost classical texts visible under X-ray tomography.

Recreating Vesuvius in the Laboratory

More than a thousand papyrus scrolls were reduced to brittle, carbonized husks when ash from Mount Vesuvius inundated the Italian city of Herculaneum in 79 C.E. These artifacts represent the only known intact library from antiquity. Physical attempts to unroll them following their 1752 discovery largely resulted in heaps of black dust, halting invasive conservation efforts. To test non-destructive reading methods, Douglas Seiler, an affiliate of Berkeley SETI, sourced papyrus and reed pens from Egypt along with traditional lampblack ink from Japan.

Seiler enlisted high school students to inscribe lines from the Bible, Star Wars, and a quote from the 1960s sci-fi television show The Outer Limits onto the papyrus. These modern test sheets were rolled up, placed inside a high-energy furnace container, and burned to a crisp in a nearly oxygen-free chamber. The goal was simple: determine if computational algorithms and X-ray imaging could virtually unroll the carbonized husks without destroying them.

The Lead Signature Breakthrough

The primary technical hurdle in virtual unwrapping has been the infinitesimal contrast between carbon-based ink and carbonized papyrus. Both materials absorb X-rays similarly, creating a flat, unreadable data set for machine learning models trying to segment individual layers. Seiler hypothesized that historical inks containing lead would create a massive density differential during scanning.

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According to findings published in PLOS ONE, lead absorbs up to 25 times the X-rays absorbed by charred papyrus. When scanned via X-ray tomography, or X-ray CT, the leaded ink produces a massive signature that clearly separates the letters from the surrounding background material. “With lead in the ink, you would get a huge friggin’ signature, so you really need to be looking for scrolls with lead in them,” Seiler stated regarding the signal-to-noise ratio.

To streamline the identification process before committing fragile artifacts to heavy synchrotron beamlines, the Berkeley team demonstrated that an inexpensive handheld X-ray fluorescence scanner can rapidly detect leaded ink in burned material. This creates an immediate triage mechanism for curators managing the roughly 1,800 surviving scrolls and fragments currently housed across institutions in Italy, France, and England.

What Remains Hidden in the Villa of the Papyri

The vast majority of the texts virtually unrolled and read to date—including works by the Epicurean philosopher Philodemus, who lived in Herculaneum a century prior to the eruption—were not systematically tested for leaded ink. While at least one historical researcher previously identified lead in a fragment left over from early physical unrolling efforts, widespread screening has yet to take place.

“Almost everything from antiquity has been destroyed,” Seiler noted, emphasizing the rarity of texts surviving outside of dry climates or manual scribal copying. Because the Herculaneum collection comprises direct books from Roman intellectual circles, unlocking them computationally carries unquantifiable historical value.

Key Takeaways for Future Decryption Material Composition: Traditional inks containing trace lead yield an X-ray absorption rate up to 25 times higher than carbonized papyrus. X-Ray Tomography for Ancient Herculaneum Scrolls: Technology and Decipherment Screening Efficiency: Handheld X-ray fluorescence scanners can pre-screen artifacts, bypassing the need for immediate, high-cost computed tomography scans. Preservation Impact: Virtual unrolling powered by algorithmic layer segmentation preserves fragile manuscripts that would otherwise turn to dust during physical handling.

With lead-detection protocols established via experimental pyrolysis, researchers hope to re-examine the remaining unread inventory. By shifting the focus from low-contrast carbon-on-carbon imaging to elemental metal tracing, the scientific community moves one step closer to recovering lost philosophical texts frozen in time since the first century.