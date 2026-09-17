King Charles ‘Giddily Elated’ After Princess Diana’s Death, Earl Spencer Claims

In September, fresh royal turmoil erupted after published extracts from Earl Spencer’s upcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, claimed that King Charles sounded giddily elated and like a lottery winner during a phone call on the night Princess Diana died, prompting a robust rebuttal from Buckingham Palace.

The Bottom Line The Core Claim: Earl Charles Spencer alleges in his upcoming memoir that King Charles reacted with unseemly elation to Diana’s death in Paris.

Earl Charles Spencer alleges in his upcoming memoir that King Charles reacted with unseemly elation to Diana’s death in Paris. The Palace Response: Buckingham Palace issued a stern rebuttal on Wednesday evening, stating that fraternal grief can cloud reason and color memory over time.

Buckingham Palace issued a stern rebuttal on Wednesday evening, stating that fraternal grief can cloud reason and color memory over time. The Media Fallout: The serialisation in the Daily Mail has instantly dominated headlines, cutting through a busy week of royal diary appearances in the UK and Scotland.

Decoding the Memoir Machine and Publishing Strategy Books of this magnitude do not drop quietly into the literary ecosystem. Penguin Random House has positioned the release of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister to capture maximum cultural oxygen, utilizing a classic weekend serialisation rollout via the Daily Mail to prime the market. When personal memoirs intersect with historical trauma, publishers win big on pre-orders and global syndication rights, while institutional press offices scramble to contain the narrative. Photo: gbnews.com According to reports covered by outlets like The Guardian, Spencer’s decision to break a three-decade silence stems from a desire to correct what he views as persistent untruths about his elder sister. Yet, in the modern media economy, releasing explosive extracts creates an inescapable vortex.

Behind the Palace Gates: Rebuttals and Royal Itineraries While the excerpts dominated front pages, the working royals attempted business as usual across the UK. It is a calculated communications strategy: acknowledge the pain, question the reliability of memory, and refuse to engage in a point-by-point public brawl. Photo: theguardian.com Meanwhile, the rest of the family kept to their scheduled public appearances. Prince Harry attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit awards in London for his first public appearance since returning from the US. Simultaneously, the Prince and Princess of Wales were executing their first official trip to the Isle of Bute off the west coast of Scotland, visiting a local shinty club and meeting community leaders. It is a textbook exercise in counter-programming, though one routinely hijacked by the sheer velocity of modern tabloid serialisation. View this post on Instagram about king charles giddily elated, Daily Mail From Instagram — related to king charles giddily elated, Daily Mail Key Royal Events and Media Responses Entity / Individual Event / Action Primary Media Outlet Coverage Earl Charles Spencer Memoir extracts published detailing 1997 phone call and pre-wedding history. Daily Mail / The Guardian Buckingham Palace Issued robust rebuttal addressing the limits of memory and fraternal grief. The Guardian / GB News Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry) Attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit awards in London. The Guardian Prince and Princess of Wales Visited the Isle of Bute on their first official trip to the region. The Guardian