La Casa de los Famosos México 2026: Nominee Vote Count and Results

Following a high-stakes nomination process inside a terrifying hospital-themed set, La Casa de los Famosos México 2026 shaped its official elimination slate. Karina Torres and Masad Altamimi led the board with 13 points each, joined by Gema Garoa, Brianda Deyanara, Yahir, and Mariana Ochoa on a tense weekly roster.

The Bottom Line Strategic Immunity: Ese Pérez successfully bought his way out of the danger zone by trading 40% of the house’s weekly budget.

Ese Pérez successfully bought his way out of the danger zone by trading 40% of the house’s weekly budget. Automatic Placements: Mariana Ochoa landed directly on the nomination block due to a strategic decree by weekly leader Brianda Deyanara.

The housemates navigated a customized “hospital of terror” inside the SUM room. The layout featured three distinct stations designed to extract emotional votes while contestants dodged monsters and jump-scares.

The scoring system scaled sharply depending on the room. Contestants handed out a single point in the X-ray room, doubled down with two points in the dental office, and delivered a decisive three points in the infirmary. Guiding each participant through the ordeal was La Jefa, ensuring that no strategic alliance remained safe from the escalating point values.

The Complete Breakdown of Points and Safe Havens

When the dust settled and the fake blood was wiped away, the math revealed a deeply fractured house. Karina Torres and Masad Altamimi pulled the heaviest target loads, securing 13 points each. Trailing close behind were Gema Garoa with 10 points, alongside Brianda Deyanara and Yahir, who both absorbed 7 points from their peers.

View this post on Instagram about casa famosos mexico 2026, La Casa de los Famosos México 2026 nominados From Instagram — related to casa famosos mexico 2026, La Casa de los Famosos México 2026 nominados

The strategic maneuvering extended far beyond the voting booths. Ese Pérez managed a dramatic escape from the nomination block by purchasing total immunity, a move that cost the collective house 40% of its weekly budget. Meanwhile, Cynthia Klitbo, Memo Schutz, and Ernesto Laguardia slipped past the danger zone because their fellow contestants distributed insufficient points their way.

Nomination Point Distribution for La Casa de los Famosos México 2026 Housemate Points Received Notable Voting Breakdown Karina Torres 13 Targeted by Masad (3), Cynthia (3), and Mariana (2). Masad Altamimi 13 Targeted by Ese (3), Memo (3), and Cynthia (2). Gema Garoa 10 Targeted by Brianda (3), Ernesto (2), and Mariana (3). Brianda Deyanara 7 Targeted by Gema (3), Ese (2), and Cynthia (1). Yahir 7 Targeted by Ernesto (3), Karina (2), and Gema (1). Mariana Ochoa Auto-Nominated Placed directly on the block by leader Brianda Deyanara.

Behind-the-Scenes Tension and Fandom Fallout

The psychological toll of the reality format often spills over into personal friction, and this cycle proved no exception. Masad Altamimi’s return from the horror challenge sparked a direct confrontation with Brianda Deyanara. Prior to the vote, the production team forced the pair into a romantic dinner where Brianda explicitly clarified that she viewed Masad strictly as a friend, despite his earlier romantic confessions.

Photo: infobae.com

Covered in theatrical blood and debris, Masad retreated to the bathroom to clean up, where he crossed paths with Brianda. Masad looked directly at her and stated, “Tú mereces eso y más, te lo juro” (You deserve that and more, I swear to you). When pressed for an explanation, he answered simply, “Porque sí…”. The remark left Brianda visibly shaken, triggering a wave of emotional fallout and drawing immediate backlash from her dedicated fan base across social media platforms.

The Broader Cultural Footprint of Mega-Reality Franchises

Formats like La Casa de los Famosos demonstrate the enduring pulling power of 24-hour surveillance television in the modern media ecosystem. The intersection of live-feed controversies, real-time fan mobilization, and manufactured house tension ensures that these cultural touchstones dominate digital discourse long after the nightly broadcast ends.

ELLOS SON LOS NOMINADOS LA CASA DE LOS FAMOSOS MEXICO EN VIVO

With survival hanging on Friday’s upcoming save challenge, alliances are shifting by the hour. Who do you think will pull off a last-minute escape from the chopping block? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.