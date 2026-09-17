Samsung Releases One UI 9.0 Beta 3 for Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

Samsung has officially released the third One UI 9.0 beta update for its flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, focusing primarily on system stability and critical bug fixes. Built on top of Android 17, the approximately 538MB firmware rollout follows closely behind the second beta and is currently reaching registered devices in South Korea and India.

Under the Hood of the Third Beta

The latest build clocks in at roughly 538 megabytes, a lean package given that it omits the September 2026 security patch entirely. Instead, the engineering log highlights targeted remediation for persistent UI glitches.

Users testing the software on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will find that the update directly addresses a frustrating bug preventing the notification panel from closing cleanly on the lock screen. Furthermore, the changelog notes unspecified under-the-hood improvements to camera stability—a crucial parameter for dual-screen foldable hardware processing complex image-signal-processor (ISP) pipelines across varying form factors.

The Expanding Footprint of Android 17 Testing

This localized drop in South Korea and India is just one gear in a much broader testing apparatus. The initial waves, which initially targeted the core Galaxy S25 family, have progressively pulled in legacy flagships and mid-range contenders alike, including the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, and even mid-tier workhorses like the Galaxy A56 and A57.

Geographically, the beta framework operates across a tiered rollout schedule. While the Z-series foldables receive their third iterative polish in Asian markets, broader regional availability spans the United States and the United Kingdom via the Samsung Members portal. The exact delivery timeline heavily depends on regional variant configurations and carrier-specific firmware approvals.

Navigating the Beta Ecosystem

Participants must authenticate via a registered Samsung Account inside the Samsung Members application before the registration banner populates the system’s software update queue.

Photo: saudiandroid.net

However, running pre-release OS architecture on primary hardware carries inherent operational risks. Stability anomalies, memory leaks, and third-party application incompatibilities remain common across early builds. Analysts strongly advise against flashing the beta onto mission-critical daily drivers until the final, stable distribution hits the global market.