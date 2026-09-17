Stunning Shark Nebula Image Wins Astrophotography Prize

The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced the winners of its premier Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition, awarding top honors to a spectacular, highly detailed image of the Shark Nebula (LDN 1235).

Optics and Hardware Behind the Winning Shots

This wide field of view is critical for imaging expansive, low-surface-brightness deep-sky objects like nebula clouds.

Conversely, planetary and lunar imaging relies heavily on instruments like the C-14 Schmidt-Cassegrain reflector. Operating with a tiny field of view just a few arcminutes across, the C-14 requires planetary cameras capable of extremely rapid frame rates. This high-speed capture technique mitigates atmospheric distortion by isolating instantaneous moments of clear seeing when the atmosphere remains momentarily still.

Overcoming Atmospheric Drift and Long-Exposure Physics

Securing deep-space details demands extended exposure times to collect faint photons across hundreds of light-years. However, Earth’s rotation and environmental variables constantly threaten image integrity. To combat mechanical wobble and wind-induced tracking errors, astrophotographers deploy secondary guide scopes.

These auxiliary scopes lock onto reference stars down to the individual pixel level. If the system detects a drift, it instantly fires corrective signals to the telescope mount, ensuring the main imaging sensor avoids smudged star trails. Photographers then stack dozens or hundreds of individual multi-minute frames into a single master composite, drastically improving signal-to-noise ratios.

Global Recognition in the World’s Biggest Astrophotography Competition

Alongside the flagship victory for the Shark Nebula, international outlets including New Scientist and BBC Sky at Night Magazine highlighted the broader gallery of shortlisted and winning entries from the Royal Observatory Greenwich exhibition.

Photo: rmg.co.uk