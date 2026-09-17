Irish Radio Station Pulls Ed Sheeran Music Amid Macklemore Tour Boycott

Irish independent radio station Classic Hits Radio has removed all Ed Sheeran music from its airwaves for the foreseeable future following intense listener backlash over the removal of rapper Macklemore from the Loop Tour. The controversy stems from Macklemore's pro-Palestine remarks at MetLife Stadium on September 4, which triggered a domino effect of support act walkouts and widespread industry fallout.

Here is the kicker. While pop stars usually weather touring controversies behind carefully polished PR statements, this fallout has officially breached the terrestrial radio dial and fractured industry alliances across multiple continents. When an independent broadcaster pulls a superstar's entire catalog because listeners side with dropped opening acts, the economic friction of live touring meets the hard reality of consumer sentiment.

The Bottom Line

The Broadcast Boycott: Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio pulled all Ed Sheeran tracks from rotation, emphasizing that the decision supports local artists exercising their convictions rather than serving as a personal indictment of Sheeran.

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio pulled all Ed Sheeran tracks from rotation, emphasizing that the decision supports local artists exercising their convictions rather than serving as a personal indictment of Sheeran. The Tour Exodus: Following Macklemore's axing—sparked by stadium owner Robert Kraft pushing for his removal after a Gaza speech—all remaining support acts, including Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham, and Sheeran’s backing band Beoga, walked away from the Loop Tour.

Following Macklemore's axing—sparked by stadium owner Robert Kraft pushing for his removal after a Gaza speech—all remaining support acts, including Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham, and Sheeran’s backing band Beoga, walked away from the Loop Tour. The Financial Escalation: Macklemore pledged his $1 million net earnings from the tour to Palestinian relief funds, prompting a matched $2 million pledge from billionaire Robert Kraft.

How a Single MetLife Stadium Speech Upended a Global Tour

The cultural collision began on September 4, when Macklemore delivered a two-minute address during his opening set for Ed Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, telling the crowd "Free Palestine." That unscripted moment ignited immediate calls for his removal from figures such as Pink and the Israeli American Council.

Photo: thetab.com

View this post on Instagram about irish radio station pulls, Ed Sheeran Classic Hits Radio From Instagram — related to irish radio station pulls, Ed Sheeran Classic Hits Radio

Macklemore was swiftly cut from eight of the ten remaining Loop Tour dates. In subsequent statements, the rapper alleged that Gillette Stadium owner and New England Patriots billionaire Robert Kraft had pressured Ed Sheeran and rallied fellow stadium owners to issue an ultimatum. Kraft later confirmed he pushed for the rapper's dismissal, citing a history of rhetoric he argued was deeply offensive to the Jewish community.

But the story didn't end in the boardroom. Ed Sheeran issued a public statement clarifying that the decision to drop Macklemore was not his and emphasizing that he avoids using his platform for politics—a stance critics immediately challenged by unearthing past instances of the singer-songwriter speaking out on various causes.

The Domino Effect and the Radio Blackout

As the tour fractured, solidarity walkouts crippled the lineup. Irish singer Aaron Rowe, Grammy-winning musician Finneas, Danish artist Lukas Graham, and Sheeran’s backing band Beoga all announced their departures. Rowe pulled no punches in his statement, declaring he could not stand by while powerful figures silenced artists speaking out.

Photo: gbnews.com

Then came the blow from Ireland. Bay Broadcasting group programme director Dave Kelly confirmed that Classic Hits Radio pulled Sheeran’s music after evaluating heavy listener feedback. Kelly noted that the decision respects the convictions of Irish artists who walked away, positioning the station alongside voices advocating for peace and humanity.

Meanwhile, Macklemore announced he would donate his $1.0 million net earnings from the tour to six organizations supporting Palestinian communities, challenging Kraft to match the funds. Kraft, whose net worth is estimated at roughly $15 billion, responded by pledging $2 million, noting that Sheeran had already initiated discussions about the contribution before the public challenge.

Tour Logistics and Industry Economics

From a live music economics perspective, operating a stadium tour with zero support acts represents a massive logistical and structural anomaly. Promoters and venue owners rely on opening acts to build audience engagement, stagger entry times, and maximize merchandise sales windows.

Ed Sheeran responds to Macklemore being kicked off the Loop Tour

Event / Milestone Key Participant Reported Action / Figure MetLife Stadium Set Macklemore Delivered a two-minute speech ending with "Free Palestine" on September 4. Tour Dismissal Robert Kraft Pushed for Macklemore's removal from the remaining 8 of 10 Loop Tour dates. Radio Ban Classic Hits Radio (Ireland) Pulled all Ed Sheeran music from airwaves indefinitely following listener complaints. Charity Pledges Macklemore & Robert Kraft Macklemore pledged $1 million in net tour earnings; Kraft pledged $2 million.

With his entire supporting roster gone and terrestrial radio stations hitting pause on his catalog, Sheeran faces a challenge as the Loop Tour limps toward its conclusion. Pop superstardom offers a massive shield, but when geopolitics, billionaire stadium ownership, and grassroots listener backlash intersect, even the biggest streaming draws find themselves caught in the crossfire.

Drop a comment below: Do you think radio stations are right to pull music over tour politics, or should the art remain entirely separate from the artist's supporting lineup drama?