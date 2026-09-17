FDA Recalls Intercon Chemical Hand Soaps Due to Bacterial Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified a voluntary recall of 2,696 cases of Intercon Chemical hand soap distributed across 15 states after potential contamination with Pseudomonas and Serratia bacteria. Initiated in June 2026, the Class II recall affects six distinct liquid and foaming soap varieties.

Here is the kicker, though—while we obsess over sanitizing surfaces, the very products we trust to keep our hands clean might actually be hosting unwanted microbial guests.

The Bottom Line

The Scale: Nearly 2,700 cases of hand soap distributed across 15 states are impacted by the voluntary recall issued by Intercon Chemical Co.

Nearly 2,700 cases of hand soap distributed across 15 states are impacted by the voluntary recall issued by Intercon Chemical Co. The Culprits: Testing revealed potential contamination strains of Pseudomonas and Serratia bacteria, known to cause infections ranging from urinary tract issues to pneumonia.

Testing revealed potential contamination strains of Pseudomonas and Serratia bacteria, known to cause infections ranging from urinary tract issues to pneumonia. The Action: Consumers and facility managers are advised to check their bathroom sinks and immediately stop using any affected bottles identified by the FDA.

Mapping the 15-State Distribution Footprint

Commercial and retail markets across North Carolina, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nebraska, Maryland, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Texas, and Washington are extensively impacted by the voluntary recall launched by Intercon Chemical Co., as noted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

That is a massive geographical footprint for a specialized hygiene product line. Retail shelves and commercial dispensers in both high-traffic public venues and residential bathrooms suddenly became potential vectors for exposure. According to Reader’s Digest, the affected inventory includes six specific formulations distributed under various brand names and container sizes.

Exact Products Named in the FDA Class II Recall

Checking your bathroom sink requires looking past the brand labels to verify exact container dimensions and product descriptions. The recall encompasses six distinct formulations manufactured by Intercon Chemical Co., featuring specific volume measurements:

Photo: rd.com

Product Name Container Size Associated Brand Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe 28.7-ounce Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe 34-ounce Clearly Better by Intercon Summit 150 Foaming Hand Soap 28.7-ounce Summit Foaming Hand Soap, Fresh Pear Scent 33.8-ounce Vestis Honey Apple Crisp Liquid Hand Soap 8-ounce Laura Lynn Foaming Pear Scent Hand Soap With Moisturizers 7.5-ounce Laura Lynn

That diversity in container size—ranging from small 7.5-ounce retail bottles up to bulky 34-ounce commercial dispensers—indicates that the affected batches found their way into both household cabinets and institutional restrooms.

Understanding the Class II Hazard Classification

Navigating FDA enforcement terminology can feel like reading a foreign language, but the classification system clearly defines the risk level. The agency has designated this action as a Class II recall. Utilization of or exposure to a violative product falling under this particular category may lead to temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects, or instances in which the likelihood of serious negative health outcomes remains low.

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Even with a Class II rating, the biological agents involved demand respect. Pseudomonas and Serratia bacteria are opportunistic pathogens capable of triggering significant clinical issues, particularly for individuals with compromised immune systems. Infections can range from localized skin irritations to more severe respiratory complications like pneumonia, alongside urinary tract infections.

Spotting a contaminated bottle at your sink before use is practically impossible without laboratory testing, which makes relying on official recall lists the only reliable defense. As regulatory bodies continue monitoring compliance, the best course of action remains straightforward: inspect the product labels against the official inventory, discard any matching containers, and keep a close eye out for future updates from the FDA.