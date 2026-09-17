Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Career and Life With Jake Bongiovi

British actress Millie Bobby Brown, known globally for her role in Stranger Things, is 22 years old and is a wife to Jake Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi. As she prepares for the release of Enola Holmes 3 on Netflix, Brown reflects on growing up in the industry and her multifaceted career.

Child Star to Global Producer: Millie Bobby Brown at 22

A lot has changed in the seven years since Millie Bobby Brown first played Enola Holmes, the sharp-witted younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. Born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, Brown spent her childhood in Bournemouth, England, after her family relocated when she was four years old. She launched her acting career early, making her television debut in 2013 with the fantasy series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, followed by roles in Intruders and NCIS, according to biographical records.

Today, Brown is recognized worldwide not only for starring as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction phenomenon Stranger Things, but also for producing and starring in the Enola Holmes film franchise. Looking back at her journey in the spotlight, she offered a direct piece of advice to her younger self when interviewed by The Independent.

Oh, there’s so much! Millie Bobby Brown, actor and producer

Taking a brief moment to reflect, she settled on a straightforward directive:

She advised that people should stay offline and simply avoid it altogether.

Romance, Engagement, and Family Life

Away from the camera, Brown shares a personal life that bridges rural tranquility and high-profile celebrity circles. She is romantically linked to Jake Bongiovi, born on September 19, 2005, and the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. The couple has been publicly connected since early 2021.

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Engagement rumors first surfaced when biographical sources noted an Instagram post featuring an engagement ring. On April 12, 2023, Brown officially shared an Instagram photo showing Bongiovi embracing her while she wore a ring on her left hand. Her caption quoted Taylor Swift’s song Lover:

She expressed that she had loved him for three summers now, honey, and wanted all of them.

Musician Jon Bon Jovi publicly supported his son’s engagement, noting that as long as young couples find the right partner and grow together, age should not serve as a barrier to marriage. Presently, Brown and Bongiovi reside in rural Georgia alongside a menagerie of rescue animals, including a great dane named Barbie, a geriatric dachshund named Rigby, and a goat named after rapper Cardi Б.

Darker Tones in Enola Holmes 3

The cinematic universe that brought Brown and her Victorian-era sleuth to prominence continues to expand on Netflix. In Enola Holmes 3, the brilliant protagonist prepares to marry her longtime beau Lord Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge, during a seaside ceremony in Malta. The wedding plans are immediately disrupted when Enola discovers that her brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill, has been kidnapped.

Photo: aajivanbiography.com

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Director Philip Barantini took over the helm for the third installment, succeeding Harry Bradbeer, who directed the first two films. Barantini admitted he was initially surprised to receive the project offer.

Millie Bobby Brown en Jake Bongiovi adopteren hun tweede kindje.

Philip Barantini mentioned that he had assumed it would be for something dark like Dune 3, but then they mentioned Enola Holmes 3, leading him to think it was interesting after reading the script and realizing that what Jack had done made it considerably darker and much more mature. Philip Barantini, director

Barantini noted that the tonal shift aligns naturally with the star’s personal maturation.

Barantini observed that Millie is now a grown woman,

adding that he aimed to bring his own distinct flavor to the expanding franchise.

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Behind the Scenes of a Maturing Franchise

For Louis Partridge, stepping back into the role of Lord Tewkesbury meant handling new physical demands, including wielding a gun for the first time and wearing a three-piece suit. His polished demeanor has recently sparked internet speculation regarding potential future roles in espionage franchises, though the actor simply smiles at the speculation.

Photo: independent.co.uk

Despite the darker narrative written by Jack Thorne, the production retains its core family-friendly charm, highlighted by quiet romantic beats—such as a scene where Tewkesbury braids Enola’s hair into a single plait before a late-night swim in the sea.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster praised her young co-star’s evolution in the industry, remarking that Millie’s grown up and matured in the industry; she has a better understanding of it than actors who are three, four times her age. With the latest film now available on Netflix, Brown continues to balance her established roots in fantasy television with leading roles in major cinematic detective adventures.