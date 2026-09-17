Jürgen Klopp has named an expansive 44-player Germany squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, dividing the group across four matches to assess a wide talent pool while wearing a custom cap bearing the national population figure and making a pointed call to reclaim the country’s flag.

Jürgen Klopp began his tenure as Germany head coach with a massive shake-up, calling up 44 players split into two distinct squads to navigate a newly organized international break where the September and October pauses are merged into one.

Rather than relying solely on established veterans, Klopp has opened the door to an extended audition that features 16 uncapped players. The unconventional roster structure means the first group will feature across opening fixtures against the Netherlands and Greece, while a second group takes over for matches against Serbia and a return fixture against Greece.

Reclaiming National Pride and the Symbolism of the ‘One of 83 Million’ Cap

During his introductory press conference in Frankfurt, Klopp drew significant attention by wearing a baseball cap featuring the colors of the German flag and the inscription one of 83 million , referencing the country’s total population. The symbolism arrived against a tense political backdrop following a state election where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won nearly 44% of the vote in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Klopp explained that he prefers the concept of positive patriotism to traditional national pride, which he worries can be easily misunderstood. He emphasized that citizens can feel proud of their heritage while maintaining an open, diverse, and friendly outlook.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

“From my perspective as a sportsman, I can say that I would very much like to reclaim the flag for myself, for all of us. I want it so that when someone waves it, no one thinks: ‘What is wrong with you?’ Instead, I want people to understand: You are happy and realise how lucky you were to be born, grow up, or move to this wonderful country.” Germany Protesters Rally Against Far-Right As Charlotte Knobloch Faces Threat Jürgen Klopp, via BBC

While acknowledging that sectors like healthcare carry greater societal weight, Klopp noted that football possesses a unique power to foster community and shared identity.

Untested Talent, Squad Surprises, and High-Profile Omissions

The expansive selection policy brings a wave of fresh faces into the national team setup. Among the 16 uncapped selections are 23-year-old Elversberg midfielder Felix Keidel—who has played just a handful of top-division matches—and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib, whom Klopp praised as a “huge talent.” Other newcomers include Celtic’s Mika Baur, Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt, Freiburg’s Max Rosenfelder, Leipzig’s Brajan Gruda, and Cologne youngster Said El Mala.

Photo: BBC

To accommodate tactical shifts, Klopp named right-back options including Felix Keidel. Meanwhile, Marc-André ter Stegen returns from a lengthy injury layoff and is designated as the current first-choice goalkeeper following Manuel Neuer’s international retirement.

Jürgen Klopp: New German National Team Coach

Notable absentees include Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav—Germany’s top scorer during the World Cup—alongside winger Leroy Sané. Additionally, Bayer Leverkusen has no current players in the squad, leaving the club to watch the opening international cycle from the sidelines as Klopp casts his net wider.

Hands-On Preparation and Media Tensions

However, the squad announcement was marred by friction with the press. Klopp took aim at German reporters after news of Felix Keidel’s inclusion leaked ahead of the official unveiling, calling the practice “pathetic.” The friction compounds an already robust stance Klopp established upon taking the job in July, when he made it clear that he would immediately resign without severance pay if media intrusion crossed boundaries and targeted his family.

Why did Jurgen Klopp select two German squads for the international break?

Analyzing the Strategy Behind the Mega-Squad

Naming 44 players for a single international window is an unprecedented logistical maneuver designed to solve a specific problem: evaluating as much national talent as possible without burning out core stars. By splitting fixtures between distinct player groups, Klopp ensures that key performers like Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz will be limited to a maximum of two games, protecting them from excessive physical strain.

Photo: The Guardian

Mainz Lose 1-3 to Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga

This broad evaluation window directly serves a long-term goal. As Klopp noted, the objective is to help prepare these players to be competing at the very top over the next two or three years.

The Road Ahead in the Nations League

Die Mannschaft opens its autumn campaign under the new manager away against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on September 24. Three days later, Germany returns home to host Greece in Augsburg on September 27. The schedule continues on October 1 when the second squad faces Serbia in Munich, before concluding the international break with a trip to Thessaloniki to play Greece again on October 4.