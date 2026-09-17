Julian Alvarez set to split with long-term agent following Atletico rift

Argentine international striker Julian Alvarez is considering ending his relationship with long-term agent Fernando Hidalgo following a tumultuous transfer window involving Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Alvarez has held preliminary talks with Javier Pastore’s agency, The Elegant Game, amid rising friction at the Metropolitano.

The fallout from a protracted summer transfer saga is reshaping the behind-the-scenes management of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. According to reports from Onda Cero, the Argentine international is seriously weighing a split from Fernando Hidalgo, the representative who has guided his entire professional career, following a breakdown in trust spurred by friction between the player, Atletico Madrid, and potential suitors Barcelona.

Preliminary Talks With The Elegant Game

Alvarez has already explored alternative representation through preliminary discussions with The Elegant Game, an agency operated by former Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore. This potential move could offer a seamless transition for the striker, as the agency already represents his close friend and international teammate Enzo Fernandez.

While no definitive final decision has been reached, Mundo Deportivo reports that individuals close to Alvarez have pressured the player to make a change for some time. Those in his inner circle believe Hidalgo mishandled his career and off-field affairs during a period marked by intense market speculation.

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Metropolitano Hierarchy Points Finger at Representation

Inside Atletico Madrid, club leadership has not hesitated to place blame for the unrest squarely on the player’s management team. Executives believe outside influences exacerbated the confusion surrounding the rumored Barcelona transfer and the subsequent friction that arose during contract negotiations.

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin voiced strong concern over how Alvarez was handled during the peak of the transfer window, addressing the forward’s mental state directly.

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Julian is really in a bad way. There have been people who have taken it upon themselves to deceive him, to confuse him. Miguel Angel Gil Marin, Atletico Madrid CEO

Fan Friction and Pitch Discontent

The administrative chaos has bled onto the pitch and into the stands, leaving Alvarez embroiled in a severe crisis at the club. Supporters have heavily booed and whistled the forward in response to his apparent desire to secure a move away from the Metropolitano, bringing his relationship with the fanbase to a tipping point.

Visible on-field discontent, tense body language, and a habit of heading straight down the tunnel after being benched have intensified internal friction. This behavior presents manager Diego Simeone with a significant tactical and emotional hurdle as he works to reintegrate the player into the squad.

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The ongoing uncertainty has severely limited Alvarez’s playing time, restricting him to just three appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid so far this season. His sole direct goal contribution during this lean spell came in the Champions League, where he provided a single assist during a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.

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This off-field drama arrives at an exceptionally delicate juncture for the club. Atletico Madrid is preparing to host fierce rivals Real Madrid in Sunday’s derby. Simeone’s squad currently occupies third place in La Liga with 13 points, trailing second-placed Real Madrid by a margin of just two points as they look to close the gap ahead of the weekend fixture.