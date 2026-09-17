Monster: Lizzie Borden-The Truth About Her Bond With Nance O’Neil

As Monster: Lizzie Borden premieres on Netflix, pop culture fascination returns to Fall River’s most notorious resident. Beyond the infamous ax murders, historical records highlight Borden’s curiously close, highly scrutinized relationship with celebrated stage actress Nance O’Neil during the turn of the century.

The Bottom Line The Netflix Catalyst: The premiere of Monster: Lizzie Borden brings renewed mainstream attention to Borden’s post-acquittal life and personal circles.

The premiere of Monster: Lizzie Borden brings renewed mainstream attention to Borden’s post-acquittal life and personal circles. The Theatrical Muse: Lizzie formed a bond with stage star Nance O’Neil after seeing her perform in Boston in 1904, twelve years after the murders.

Lizzie formed a bond with stage star Nance O’Neil after seeing her perform in Boston in 1904, twelve years after the murders. Financial Generosity: Borden frequently bailed out O’Neil and her theatrical associates, even making rare public court appearances in support of the actress.

Unraveling the 1904 Bond Between an Accused Murderer and a Stage Star

Few figures in American true crime history capture the public imagination quite like Lizzie Borden. While the gruesome 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden remain a permanent fixture of folklore, subsequent chapters of Borden’s life often get buried under sensationalism. According to historical records, one of the most compelling post-trial relationships was Borden’s friendship with stage actress Nance O’Neil.

Born Gertrude Lamson in 1874, O’Neil built a successful theatrical career spanning from the 1890s through the 1930s, appearing in over 30 movies and numerous Broadway productions. But her enduring footnote in pop culture history stems from her connection to Fall River’s most controversial resident. Lizzie first encountered O’Neil’s stage presence in Boston in early 1904. Deeply impressed, Borden returned to her hotel room, penned a note of introduction, and sent it backstage alongside a bouquet of flowers the following day.

Inside the Extravagant Parties and Financial Rescues

The burgeoning friendship quickly blossomed into an intimate circle. O’Neil introduced Lizzie to Ricca Allen, another actress touring New England with a company managed by Arthur McKee Rankin. By that summer, Borden reportedly attended a week-long party at O’Neil Manor in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts. Rumors persisted that Borden footed at least part of the bill for the lavish gathering.

Photo: lizzie-borden.com

Here is the kicker: Borden’s wallet remained wide open for her theatrical friends. When Ricca Allen needed $50 to replace funds lent to her manager, Lizzie stepped in. Later, when O’Neil herself sank into debt and faced creditor litigation, Borden offered vital financial rescue. As noted in historical correspondence to Hosea Knowlton from author Edmund Pearson, Lizzie even made a rare public appearance at court hearings to support O’Neil, breaking years of strict isolation following her murder trial.

Key Figure / Event Historical Timeline Significance to Lizzie Borden Nance O’Neil 1904 Initial Meeting Renowned stage actress who formed a close, financially supported bond with Borden. O’Neil Manor Party Summer 1904 Week-long gathering in Tyngsboro, MA, allegedly funded in part by Borden. Maplecroft Dinner Fall 1904 Lavish reception hosted at Borden’s mansion for O’Neil’s touring theatre company.

Challenging the Scandal Narrative at Maplecroft

The cultural friction peaked later that fall when Lizzie invited O’Neil’s theatre company to perform in Fall River, hosting a lavish dinner party at her mansion, Maplecroft. Tabloid gossip of the era spun wild tales regarding the propriety of entertaining theatrical folk in such a prominent home. But records note that the actual gathering was far less scandalous than contemporary rumor mills suggested.

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

As streaming platforms like Netflix continue to mine historical true-crime figures for prestige limited series, the complexities of Borden’s social life deserve a nuanced look. The line between genuine companionship and exploitation by cash-strapped performers remains blurred by time. Yet, the archival record paints a picture of a woman seeking connection beyond the shadow of an acquittal.

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