How Menopause Restructures the Brain: What New Studies Reveal

Major hormonal milestones in women’s lives are typically associated with measurable shifts in brain volume, but a comprehensive literature review shows that the menopause transition presents a surprising exception. Compiled by researchers at Ponce Health Sciences University’s BRAVE Lab and presented at the Menopause Society’s Annual Meeting, the review examines neuroanatomical patterns from 2020 to 2025.

Understanding the Neuroanatomy of the Menopause Transition

The transition through menopause can introduce profound physical shifts, ranging from vasomotor symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats to alterations in daily functioning. To better understand these neurological underpinnings, a research team from Puerto Rico conducted a systematic literature review analyzing peer-reviewed studies published between 2020 and 2025. Their objective was to clarify how neuroanatomical changes correspond with common cognitive and mood shifts experienced during this phase.

Among the primary findings, the review noted that gray matter volume—crucial for day-to-day cognitive processing—decreased during the transition. However, the authors pointed out a reassuring counterpoint: gray matter volume may partially recover in the postmenopausal stage. This indicates a degree of neuroplasticity, showing that the brain can adapt and reorganize structurally over time.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Gray Matter Shifts: While brain volume decreases temporarily during the transition, emerging evidence suggests partial recovery postmenopause.

While brain volume decreases temporarily during the transition, emerging evidence suggests partial recovery postmenopause. White Matter Markers: MRI scans often show bright spots known as white matter hyperintensities, which indicate stress on the brain’s communication pathways.

MRI scans often show bright spots known as white matter hyperintensities, which indicate stress on the brain’s communication pathways. Cognitive Reassurance: Experts emphasize that transitional forgetfulness, often termed “brain fog,” is not linked to a higher long-term risk of dementia.

Differentiating Structural Findings from Clinical Reality

In addition to gray matter analysis, the review highlighted patterns involving white matter hyperintensities. These markers appear as bright areas on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and reflect stress or damage to the brain’s communication pathways. Researchers observed that these hyperintensities were more pronounced in women who experienced early menopause or suffered from frequent vasomotor symptoms.

Despite these imaging findings, clinical experts urge caution against overinterpreting their immediate functional impact. Stephanie Faubion, MD, medical director for The Menopause Society, noted that while menopause correlates with distinct structural shifts, it remains unclear whether these anatomical variations directly trigger cognitive decline. Faubion reassured patients that transient forgetfulness or concentration hurdles during this transition do not signal an underlying neurodegenerative disease or increased dementia risk.

Neuroanatomical Marker Observed Trend Clinical Context & Implications Gray Matter Volume Decreases during the transition phase Associated with day-to-day processing; some studies suggest partial recovery in postmenopause. White Matter Hyperintensities Appear as bright areas on MRI scans Reflects stress on neural pathways; more pronounced in early menopause and severe vasomotor symptoms. Dementia Risk Association No direct correlation Clinical experts confirm transitional “brain fog” does not escalate long-term dementia risk.

The Role of Hormone Therapy and Future Research Directions

Addressing the timing of therapeutic interventions, Rhonda R. Voskuhl, MD, Professor of Neurology at UCLA and inventor of CleopatraRX, emphasized that therapeutic response can change over time. According to Voskuhl, early intervention with estrogen during menopause yields better outcomes than delayed administration, as patients may become progressively less responsive to estrogen treatment over the years.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

References

Ponce Health Sciences University, BRAVE Lab. “Neuroanatomical Changes During the Menopause Transition.” Presented at the Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society, 2025.

The Menopause Society.

Medical News Today. “Menopause: Study finds structural brain changes during transition.” Published coverage referencing research from Ponce Health Sciences University, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.