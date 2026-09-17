Berlin Rave Announcement: Depot Berlin at About Blank

Berlin electronic music icon Ellen Allien has officially announced the return of her prominent We Are Not Alone event series, scheduling a multi-day takeover at Depot Berlin inside About Blank from October 10 to 12. The marathon gathering reunites the city’s underground techno community for extended late-night programming featuring core club residents and international selectors.

The Return of Depot Berlin at About Blank

Berlin’s underground culture is bracing for another high-intensity weekend as Ellen Allien brings her signature brand of raw, hypnotic techno back to familiar grounds. Scheduled across October 10 through October 12, the upcoming edition of We Are Not Alone takes over Depot Berlin, located at the renowned About Blank venue near Ostkreuz. Timetable disclosures reveal late-night sets stretching deep into the morning hours, with artist ROBUS locked in for a peak-time slot from 23:55 to 03:00.

Here is why that matters: About Blank remains one of the few independent bastions guarding Berlin’s authentic club culture amid rising commercial pressures and real estate developments across the German capital. By anchoring the event at this specific venue, Allien reinforces a commitment to underground spaces that prioritize artistic freedom and safe, inclusive dancefloors over VIP monetization.

Inside the Lineup and Global Underground Dynamics

Ellen Allien launched We Are Not Alone as a platform to champion independent electronic music artists, unbound by mainstream genre constraints. The October weekender functions as both a local homecoming and a transnational gathering point for electronic music enthusiasts traveling from across Europe. In an era where post-pandemic nightlife economics face mounting overhead costs, artist-curated series act as vital economic and cultural anchors for local record labels, booking agencies, and hospitality workers.

But there is a catch. Operating large-scale warehouse and club events in Berlin has grown increasingly complex amid strict noise regulations, municipal zoning shifts, and fluctuating venue capacities. Promoters must navigate tight bureaucratic frameworks while maintaining the raw aesthetic that defines the city’s global nightlife brand.

Event Detail Specification Curator Ellen Allien Series We Are Not Alone (@wearenotalone.official) Dates October 10 – 12 Venue Depot Berlin @ About Blank Featured Artist Slot ROBUS (23:55 – 03:00)

Sustaining Berlin’s Nighttime Economy

The cultural impact of these weekend takeovers extends far beyond individual dancefloor experiences. Berlin’s club scene officially holds cultural status, granting venues minor protections against noise complaints and urban redevelopment. However, rising energy expenses and post-inflation operating costs continue to test independent promoters.

Events like We Are Not Alone provide essential revenue streams for independent spaces like About Blank, ensuring that Berlin retains its reputation as Europe’s techno capital. As international travelers book autumn flights to witness the capital’s indoor club season shifting into high gear, the stakes for successful execution remain high.

For those attending the mid-October weekender, the focus stays rooted in the music and the shared energy of the crowd. Check local ticketing platforms for exact entry protocols and final set times as the October 10 launch approaches.