Fatal LA News Helicopter Crash: Final Moments Revealed in NTSB Investigation

On Tuesday evening, an NBC4 news helicopter crashed into shipping containers and vehicles in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, killing station journalists Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw, alongside bystander Edy Gutierrez Mejia. Federal investigators are examining a video recording that captures a blaring low rotor RPM alarm and a winding-down engine sound moments before the disaster.

Breaking news coverage often draws multiple aircraft to a single incident, creating a crowded airspace above unfolding emergencies. Late Tuesday afternoon, several news helicopters hovered over the scene of a fatal bus collision in Chatsworth, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times. What began as routine aerial reporting for local broadcasts quickly transformed into a tragedy when the NBC4 aircraft lost altitude rapidly around 7 p.m.

Inside the Final Seconds of the NBC4 Chopper

Federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have zeroed in on a video stream recovered from the helicopter as the primary piece of evidence. In the recording, an audio alarm sounds while the aircraft struggles to maintain altitude above the scene. According to NTSB Investigator Fabian Salazar, that video represents the most critical clue currently available to aviation authorities attempting to reconstruct the sequence of failures.

The blaring audio heard on the recording indicates a low rotor RPM alarm, which can be triggered by potential engine failure or hydraulic system anomalies. Aviation safety experts interviewed by the Los Angeles Times pointed out that a mechanical winding-down sound is audible in the background just prior to the loss of control. Reporter Eliana Moreno can be heard responding to the sudden noise with a quiet acknowledgment before asking the pilot, “You can’t pull up?” moments before the video cuts out.

The Physics of Low-Altitude Flight Hazards

When a helicopter experiences a sudden loss of propeller rotation at a safe altitude, pilots are trained to execute an autorotation maneuver. This safety procedure allows the pilot to use the upward flow of air generated during descent to spin the rotor blades and manage the landing. However, experts explain that the low altitude and hovering posture of the NBC4 aircraft left virtually no margin for recovery.

Photo: latimes.com

Jack Cress, a former U.S. Marine Corps helicopter pilot and accident investigation instructor at USC’s Aviation Safety and Security Program, noted that the aircraft was operating in a perilous segment of the flight envelope. “He’s in the worst part of the height-velocity curve,” Cress told the Los Angeles Times, emphasizing that limited height and a lack of forward momentum deny pilots the necessary physics to save a failing machine.

Incident Overview and Key Findings Parameter Details Date and Time Tuesday, approximately 7:00 PM Location Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California Fatalities Eliana Moreno, George Marciniw, Edy Gutierrez Mejia Primary Evidence On-board video stream capturing audio alarm and engine wind-down Lead Investigating Agency National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

While stations rely on aerial perspectives to deliver live images for streaming and broadcasts, the routine practice of low-altitude hovering introduces severe operational risks. Jeff Guzzetti, a former NTSB and FAA investigator, noted that the audio evidence points strongly toward a sudden mechanical failure interrupting otherwise stable flight.

As federal investigators continue examining the charred wreckage recovered from the industrial yard in Chatsworth, the aviation community faces difficult questions about mechanical reliability and emergency response parameters. The loss of journalists and a bystander underscores the hidden dangers carried by routine airborne news gathering.

What safety protocols do you think news organizations should implement for aerial reporting? Share your thoughts below.