Apple Reportedly Developing M8 Ultra-Powered AI Servers for 2029 Release

Apple is developing dedicated enterprise AI servers powered by its forthcoming M8 Ultra system-on-chip architectures, according to reports from MacDailyNews summarizing reporting by The Information on September 16, 2026. Slated for a potential 2029 release, the hardware configurations will feature clusters of two or four M8 Ultra chips, marking Apple’s first commercial server product since the discontinuation of the Xserve line in 2011.

Apple Prepares M8 Ultra Servers to End Cloud Rental Reliance

For years, Apple’s expansive AI operations—including the rollout of Apple Intelligence and backing features for Siri—have operated on rented infrastructure. According to reporting cited by TechRepublic, Apple’s cloud inference has leaned heavily on repurposed M2 Ultra hardware, alongside rented Nvidia GPU capacity hosted inside Google Cloud, as detailed by the Times of India.

Internal Momentum Under CEO John Ternus

The push toward proprietary rack-mounted hardware received direct internal momentum a year ago under John Ternus, who now serves as Apple’s CEO after previously leading hardware engineering. Engineers have designed two primary form-factor configurations for the upcoming enterprise hardware. The smaller build incorporates two M8 Ultra dies, while the larger enterprise tier scales up to four M8 Ultra chips.

Bridging Proprietary Silicon With Nvidia NVLink Fusion

What sets this architecture apart from Apple’s historically closed product philosophy is the reported integration of external networking standards. According to reporting carried by TradingView via Benzinga and detailed on Tech Insider, Apple is actively in talks with Nvidia to incorporate NVLink Fusion technology. By utilizing Nvidia’s switches, chiplets, and communication software, Apple aims to bridge its massive M-series processors together across a high-bandwidth data center fabric.

Historically, Apple’s Ultra-tier silicon combines two Max-class dies into a single, more powerful chip for Mac Studio and Mac Pro machines.

Surging Commercial Demand for Unified Memory Architecture

The hardware pivot arrives directly on the heels of surging commercial demand. Independent AI developers and enterprise firms have increasingly snapped up Mac mini and Mac Studio desktop hardware en masse to run AI workloads.

Photo: 9to5mac.com

The 2029 Timeline and Enterprise Market Hurdles

Despite gaining executive sponsorship from Ternus, the project remains far from a guaranteed retail launch. Sources indicate that commercial availability is not anticipated until 2029, leaving a wide window for yield fluctuations, thermal engineering hurdles, or strategic pivots. If successful, the hardware will target enterprise customers, government agencies, and AI developers seeking high-efficiency inference servers.