Perry Saturn Opens Up on Moppy, The Radicalz, and the Mike Bell Incident

Perry Saturn Details YouTube Pivot, The Radicalz’s Swift WWE Defection, and Moppy’s Origins

Former ECW, WCW, and WWE star Perry Saturn opened up on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, discussing his transition to content creation on YouTube, the volatile fallout of the Mike Bell incident, the chaotic creation of the Moppy gimmick, and his turbulent history with substance abuse alongside The Radicalz.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Creator Economy Milestone: Saturn proved that nostalgic wrestling personalities can achieve platform monetization rapidly, clearing the threshold in just three days with the help of editor Chase and Stevie Richards’ network.

Saturn proved that nostalgic wrestling personalities can achieve platform monetization rapidly, clearing the threshold in just three days with the help of editor Chase and Stevie Richards’ network. Health and Roster Wellness: Saturn’s frank discussion of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and major physical surgeries highlights the long-term medical realities facing attitude-era veterans.

From Disability and Surgery to Unexpected YouTube Success

Long removed from the squared circle due to debilitating physical injuries, Saturn detailed how he managed to survive away from the spotlight. According to his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Saturn relied on disability benefits while navigating severe health hurdles, including a dead hand, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and bilateral hip replacements that left him wheelchair-bound for a year.

Yet, a surprising career pivot has changed his financial standing. Partnering with editor Chase—who brought institutional knowledge from connections with Stevie Richards—Saturn launched a YouTube channel. Despite initial warnings that traction would take months, the channel achieved monetization within three days, allowing Saturn to step off disability support.

Perry Saturn: Career Milestones & Post-Wrestling Realities Category Details Major Promotions ECW, WCW, WWE, TNA Notable Factions & Tags The Eliminators (with John Kronus), The Flock, The Radicalz Championships Held WWE Hardcore Champion, WWE European Champion, WCW World Tag Team Champion Current Venture Monetized YouTube Content Creation

Inside The Radicalz’s Rapid Jump and the Mike Graham Confrontation

Saturn recounted the explosive circumstances surrounding the formation of The Radicalz—consisting of Saturn, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Chris Benoit—when they jumped from WCW to the then-WWF. As Saturn explained, the defection materialized at breakneck speed. Prompted by an internet contact named Jeff calling Bruce Prichard, alongside Bill Busch threatening releases for anyone wanting out of WCW, the group pushed for their exit.

Photo: chrisvanvliet.com

Tensions in WCW had reached a boiling point over booking friction with Vince Russo and hazardous backstage altercations. Saturn specifically highlighted an incident in Cincinnati, Ohio, where Mike Graham—whom Saturn likened to the aggressive cartoon character from Foghorn Leghorn—got drunk and pulled a knife, threatening them. Saturn filed a police report and took the matter to Time Warner’s Human Resources Department, sealing their departure from the company.

The Mike Bell Incident and the Birth of Moppy

The conversation inevitably turned to the infamous May 12, 2001, match on WWF Metal against enhancement talent Mike Bell. According to Pro Wrestling Stories and ChrisVanVliet.com, an awkward hip toss and a botched arm drag landed Saturn squarely on his head, triggering a loss of control that led to stiff strikes and a dangerous placement on the steel steps.

Photo: prowrestlingstories.com

Reflecting on Vince McMahon’s reaction, Saturn recalled refusing to make a promise he couldn’t keep: “Vince, I didn’t do it on purpose this time, so I can’t tell you that because I didn’t mean to do it.” Rather than escaping punishment, Saturn found himself saddled with the Moppy gimmick just a week later. Paul Heyman pitched the concept to him, framing it as a strict mandate: “You’ll be f—d if you don’t get it over.” Left with zero creative direction, Saturn leaned into the absurdity, modeling the inanimate object after the volleyball Wilson from the film Castaway.

Confronting Addiction and Surviving the Attitude Era

Beyond the ring antics, Saturn addressed the dark years of severe drug addiction that followed his departure from wrestling, admitting to periods of homelessness and living in crack houses while avoiding the convention scene out of deep embarrassment. Contrasting his survival with peers who combined alcohol with narcotics, Saturn noted that he avoided alcohol entirely while consuming massive quantities of prescription pills and ecstasy during his peak WCW and WWE tenure.

Perry Saturn: Moppy Was A Punishment, The Radicalz, Terri Runnels, Eddie Guerrero, Mike Bell

Having finally achieved self-awareness and sobriety without formal rehabilitation, Saturn’s candid reflections underscore the brutal physical and psychological toll exacted on performers from an era defined by unchecked recklessness.