Texans’ Nico Collins’ Status In Jeopardy For Week 2 Due To Hamstring Injury

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins injured his hamstring during Wednesday’s practice ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. While doctors believe the soft-tissue issue is not serious and will not require a stint on the injured reserve, his playing status for Sunday remains in jeopardy.

Following a 36-31 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, the offensive unit faces potential without its primary target after a sudden practice setback on September 17, 2026.

Injury Assessment and Immediate Outlook for Week 2

Collins was present at the team’s Wednesday session, but participation was strictly limited. Medical evaluations followed immediately after practice, bringing reassuring news that the strain does not appear severe.

Texans WR Nico Collins injured his hamstring at Wednesday's practice, met with doctors after and they 'don't believe it's serious,' per source. Yet Collins' status for Sunday's game vs. the Bengals is in jeopardy.

Adam Schefter, ESPN

Soft-tissue troubles are not unfamiliar territory for the receiver. During the 2024 campaign, a Grade 2 hamstring strain forced a five-game absence and an injured reserve designation. Even with that missed time, the Michigan product cleared the 1,000-yard threshold. Collins, 27, finished Sunday’s 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a team-leading seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. The 2021 third-round draft pick has 296 receptions for 4,422 yards and 25 scores in 67 career games (53 starts) with the Texans. He is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns and three consecutive 1,000-plus-yard, six-plus-touchdown seasons, and is widely considered one of the best X receivers in the league.

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Shuffling the Roster Depth Behind the Star Receiver

An absence against Cincinnati would strain a receiving corps that has already sustained heavy blows. Presumptive No. 2 target Jayden Higgins was expected to take a second-year leap opposite Collins before tearing his ACL during an August practice, sidelining him for the entire season. Meanwhile, Tank Dell is still working his way back from a leg injury he suffered in 2024 and remains on injured reserve, not yet ready to return.

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In response to the earlier roster losses, Houston traded for New England Patriots deep threat Kayshon Boutte after Higgins’ injury. Boutte played nearly half the Texans’ snaps in their season opener, securing one grab for 21 yards, and would bump up the pecking order as a flex candidate to serve as the team’s top receiver if Collins is out.

Broader Injury Report and Offensive Adjustments

The offensive uncertainty comes as the team navigates several other health questions on both sides of the ball. The Texans were missing a piece of their defensive line rotation at Wednesday’s practice as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sat out the session with a knee injury. Clowney had a sack and two quarterback hits during Houston’s Week 1 loss to the Bills, and head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that he thinks he’ll be back at practice on Thursday.

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Nico Collins Injury Update | Texans WR Week 2 Status

Defensive end Will Anderson was also on the report, but he was listed as resting and got in a limited practice. Wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) was also a limited participant. Linebacker Jake Hummell (groin) and tight end Dalton Schultz (rest) were also out of practice. Right tackle Trent Brown (hand, wrist) and linebacker Wade Woodaz (thumb) were listed as full participants. Soft-tissue injuries remain an issue for Nico Collins, who has also battled other soft-tissue injuries during his career, including a calf strain and a groin pull. Houston has dipped from three-point favorites to laying 2.5 points with Kayshon Boutte in line to serve as the team’s top receiver ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 home clash against the Bengals.