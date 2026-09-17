Realme Sets September 21 India Launch For Harry Potter Edition Devices

Realme announced that the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition and the Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition will officially launch in India on September 21, 2026. Developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the collaboration brings Wizarding World aesthetics to the smartphone and audio lineup.

Fans of the Wizarding World can soon experience a touch of Hogwarts in their daily tech gear as Realme confirmed the launch date for its upcoming themed devices in an official press release. This marks Realme’s second smartphone collaboration with Warner Bros. The special edition hardware arrives as part of an ongoing partnership with Warner Bros., combining consumer electronics with franchise-inspired design touches.

Design Details of the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition

The smartphone itself sports a brown-finish leather texture rear panel featuring an Argyle pattern and the Hogwarts Crest placed in the center. Attention to detail extends to the rear camera deco, which is designed to remind users of Harry’s owl, Hedwig. Meanwhile, the metallic frame gets a Welcome to Hogwarts slogan.

Beyond the handset, Realme will also offer a Hogwarts-themed limited edition gifting box with the handset. This will be limited to 5,000 units worldwide and is said to be a 1:1 replica of Harry Potter’s trunk. Inside, recipients will find a Hogwarts acceptance letter, a train ticket, Hogwarts Crests-based bookmarks, character postcards, a phone case with an embossed Hogwarts logo, and a phone pin. As for specifications, the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition will be identical to the standard Realme 16 Pro.

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Audio Gear and Standard Specifications

Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition

Accompanying the smartphone are the Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, shown in a brown shade that matches the broader collection’s aesthetic. Probability suggests it will be presented in a special Hogwarts-themed retail box. While hardware specifications for the special edition earbuds remain unconfirmed, they are expected to have the same features and specifications as the standard Realme Buds T500 Pro model.

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The standard Realme Buds T500 Pro model was launched in April at a price described in the official release. These earphones feature 12.4mm drivers and support Hi-Res audio wireless alongside the LHDC 5.0 codec. They include a Mindflow mode and support active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 50dB across a frequency range of up to 5,000 Hz. For calls, the Realme Buds T500 Pro features six microphones, with Bluetooth version 6 for connectivity.

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Cross-Country Bus Tour and Consumer Engagement

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Realme has announced a Harry Potter-themed bus activation across Delhi, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jaipur and Noida to celebrate the upcoming launch of the realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition, developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. The activation will form part of a campus-focused consumer engagement programme across the five cities. Realme has also published the official bus tour details on its event page.

Photo: gsmarena.com

The realme Harry Potter Bus Activation will begin at IPU, Dwarka Campus in Delhi, where realme will host a launch-day on-ground experience for creators, students and young consumers. Visitors will be able to experience the realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition and explore its design and details inspired by the Wizarding World.

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Following the Delhi event, the specially designed bus will travel to Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jaipur and Noida, stopping at selected campuses and consumer touchpoints. Visitors at these locations will be able to experience the Harry Potter-themed setup and take part in interactive activities. Participants will also get a chance to win prizes, including the realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition, realme earbuds, and realme goodies.

The city-wise schedule for the realme Harry Potter Bus Tour is as follows:

Realme Harry Potter Bus Tour

Delhi: September 21 to September 29

Chandigarh: October 4 to October 7

Jalandhar: October 9

Jaipur: October 12 to October 14

Noida: October 16 to October 23