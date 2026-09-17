Frankfurt Prosecutors Charge Ride-Hailing Network in Million-Euro Fraud Scheme

In Frankfurt am Main, state prosecutors have filed formal charges against six individuals accused of orchestrating a sprawling fraud ring involving major ride-hailing platforms Uber and Bolt. The indictment centers on widespread illegal employment, tax evasion, and document forgery that generated an estimated 3.4 million euros in damages over a three-year span.

Unraveling a Sophisticated Ride-Hailing Ring in Frankfurt

The Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the indictment of five men and one woman, aged 32 to 37, following a comprehensive multi-year investigation. According to the Hessenschau reporting, investigators uncovered a total of 719 individual criminal offenses linked to the operation. The scheme relied on dispatching fleets of drivers through the popular smartphone apps Uber and Bolt without registering them for mandatory social security contributions.

Authorities executed sweeping raids in early 2025 to dismantle the criminal cell, marking one of the largest enforcement actions against organized illegal labor within the platform economy in Germany. Lead investigator Senior Prosecutor Jesco Kümmel noted that the primary suspects managed approximately 450 drivers operating across Frankfurt and surrounding regions. Notably, neither Uber nor Bolt is a target of the ongoing criminal proceedings, as the platforms themselves were exploited by the independent fleet operators.

Forged Credentials and Systematic Social Benefit Fraud

Beyond evading millions in social security contributions and failing to remit value-added tax, the accused allegedly engaged in sophisticated document fraud. Investigators discovered that the ringleaders systematically procured forged passenger transport certificates for drivers who lacked the legal qualifications to carry paying passengers commercially.

Photo: hessenschau.de

The financial fallout extends beyond unpaid corporate and payroll taxes. Out of the roughly 450 drivers deployed by the network, up to 170 individuals are currently suspected of concurrently collecting state welfare benefits—such as Bürgergeld (citizen’s allowance) or child benefits—while secretly earning unrecorded wages through the ride-hailing apps. Two primary suspects remain in investigative custody as the legal proceedings move toward trial in the Frankfurt regional court system.

Broader Enforcement Pressures on the Platform Economy

Moving Forward Through Legal Scrutiny

As the legal process unfolds, the Frankfurt court will evaluate the extensive evidence gathered across 719 distinct charges of commercial and gang-related offenses.

Photo: profil.at

Share your thoughts on gig economy oversight in the comments below.