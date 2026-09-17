Explore Paris Through Cinema: ‘The Movie Lovers’ Guide to Paris

Paris has spent more than a century serving as an enduring muse for the global film industry, inspiring countless iconic scenes captured on the big screen. Now, a new publication is bringing those cinematic moments together in print, highlighting the French capital’s rich history as the ultimate backdrop for motion pictures.

Paris Continues Its Century-Long Reign as Cinema’s Ultimate Backdrop

Ruby Boukabou Unveils Guide and Movie-Themed Tours

Author Ruby Boukabou, who wrote The Movie Lovers’ Guide to Paris, appeared as a guest on France 24 English to discuss her work. During the segment, Boukabou detailed her movie-themed walking tours that navigate through some of the French capital’s most visually striking and cinematic neighborhoods.

Exploring Historic Arrondissements Through the Lens

The capital’s unique architecture, historic streets, and varied arrondissements have long provided filmmakers with a ready-made set. Boukabou’s guide and associated tours offer cinephiles a structured way to explore the specific locations where famous cinematic moments were filmed across the city.

Photo: military-stuff.org

Global Broadcasts Bring the French Capital’s Silver Screen History to Digital Audiences

Broadcast networks continue to cover the intersection of Paris and cinema, with France 24 featuring the walking tours on its international programming alongside ongoing news coverage. The network maintains a live 24/7 stream and digital distribution across multiple platforms including Facebook, X, Bluesky, Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram.