Adna Kadic Announces New Album “Behar”: A Journey of Identity and Music

Adna Kadic—known professionally as Adna—featured on radioeins. Born in Sweden, rooted in Bosnia, and based in Berlin, the artist discussed her upcoming October album, “Behar,” which explores family history and identity through a fusion of Nordic melancholy and Balkan heritage.

Adna Kadic Brings Nordic Melancholy and Balkan Heritage to Berlin

From Swedish Choral Roots to Berlin Independence

Adna’s creative trajectory shifted significantly when she moved to Berlin at the age of 19. Prior to her relocation, her foundational vocal work involved choral experiences in Sweden. In Berlin, she found an environment where the feeling of independence fostered her creative process. Rather than relying on standard pop arrangements, she treats her deep spoken voice and singing as autonomous instruments to capture moods ranging from grief and longing to new beginnings.

This stylistic evolution deepened through her collaboration with electronic producer Christian Löffler. Working alongside Löffler—including contributions to his album Until We Meet Again—expanded her stylistic spectrum. That partnership ultimately secured her a home on Löffler’s label.

Sonic Archives and the 1990s

Set for release in October, her upcoming album is titled Behar. Derived from a Bosnian term, the title translates to the spring blossom and the awakening of new life. The record is dedicated to her homeland, the generation of her parents, and the events of the 1990s.

Managing Dynamic Range Compression and Mastering Standards

Behar bridges organic storytelling with electronic production.

Hardware Manipulation and the European Tour

This autumn, Adna will present the new pieces on a European tour.