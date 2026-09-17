Floriston Fire Prompts Evacuations and Power Outages in Nevada and Washoe Counties

Floriston Fire Surges Past 600 Acres as Interstate 80 Westbound Stays Closed Near the Nevada Border

The aggressive Floriston Fire has scorched more than 600 acres along the Interstate 80 corridor just east of the Nevada-California state line, forcing a closure of westbound lanes and triggering localized evacuations on both sides of the border. First reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday near Floriston, California, the vegetation fire sits roughly 11 miles north of Lake Tahoe and 19 miles southwest of Reno, according to reporting from the Reno Gazette Journal.

For commuters, travelers, and residents navigating the rugged Sierra Nevada terrain, the fire represents a reminder of wildfire volatility.

Heavy Air Operations and Ground Assault Target 5 Percent Containment

Firefighting resources have worked through the night to establish control lines around the perimeter. According to updates from the Sierra Sun, containment sat at 5 percent as mapping teams evaluated the scale of the destruction. Air operations ran late into the night before concluding around midnight, utilizing a pair of water-collecting CH-47D Chinook heavy-lift tandem-rotor helicopters that shuttled between the fire zone and the Boca Reservoir roughly three miles to the west.

The assault on the flames involves a mobilization of regional and federal assets. Resources deployed 20 engines, 10 water tenders, two helicopters, eight dozers, and 12 handcrews. Responding agencies include Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, CAL FIRE, and the Forest Service. Overnight weather conditions offered a modest reprieve, with the National Weather Service reporting clear skies, south winds dropping to 5 mph, and overnight lows dipping into the low-to-mid 40s.

“As the fire lays down for the night, #TMFR crews will continue fire suppression, working to strengthen containment and keep the fire from making additional movement,” the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District shared in a social media update.

Evacuations Ordered in Nevada County as Warnings Extend to Washoe and Sierra Counties

The expansion of the fire prompted emergency officials to draw immediate evacuation lines. Nevada County issued “evacuate now” orders for Zone NCO-E379-A in the eastern portion of the county, encompassing the communities of Floriston and Farad.

Further warnings ripple outward. Sierra County established evacuation warnings for Zones SIE-E099 and SIE-E100-B, spanning the southern side of the county between the Truckee River and CA-270. Meanwhile, Washoe County officials issued “be ready to evacuate” warnings along the Truckee River and I-80 corridor from Mogul to the state line, extending south into wilderness terrain toward Snowflower Mountain.

For displaced residents seeking temporary lodging, several Reno hospitality properties stepped up with discounted rates. The J Resort offered rooms at $49 a night without resort fees using code Flor26, while Caesars Entertainment properties—including the Silver Legacy, Eldorado, and Circus Circus Reno—provided rates of $59 using code SCLOC26. The Grand Sierra Resort matched the $59 rate with code EVACUEE, adding complimentary RV and trailer parking for those hauling campers away from the threat zones.

Interstate 80 Gridlock and Power Grid Vulnerabilities

The transportation artery connecting Northern California to Nevada remains disrupted. Interstate 80 westbound is closed from the Nevada State Line to Floriston Way, forcing commercial freight and passenger traffic to find alternative routes or idle in regional holding patterns.

Beyond highway congestion, the utility sector is watching transmission lines. The Truckee Donner Public Utility District announced it is monitoring the Floriston Fire for potential impacts on its power service. While the fire is not currently threatening the Truckee region itself, officials warned that the flames could compromise NV Energy transmission lines feeding the district’s system.

Emergency de-energization remains a possibility. Customers caught in those zones could lose power without advance notice if utility operators are forced to cut lines to prevent electrical sparking. Similar monitoring protocols were activated by NV Energy for outlying communities like Incline Village, though no estimated time for full power restoration has been issued for affected customers.

Air Quality Dips as Particulate Pollution Settles Over Verdi and Reno

Smoke accumulation has degraded regional air conditions. The Northern Nevada Public Health Air Quality Management Division issued an air quality alert for the Verdi area as particle pollution of 2.5 microns drove index readings to 109, a classification considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Photo: sierrasun.com

Health officials advise residents in those pockets to avoid strenuous outdoor activities until wind patterns disperse the lingering haze. While air quality in the immediate fire zone improved to “moderate” by Wednesday evening, neighboring sectors stretching from the Black Rock Desert down to Hawthorne experienced similar downward shifts in atmospheric clarity.

As daylight illuminates the charred ridgelines along the border today, all eyes remain fixed on the ground crews pushing to widen containment lines before afternoon thermal winds return. Have you or someone you know been impacted by the I-80 closures or evacuation warnings in the Sierra foothills? Share your perspective in the comments below.