Resident Evil Review: Zach Cregger’s Rebooted Action Horror Is a Wild Ride

Zach Cregger’s unexpected cinematic reboot of Resident Evil trades hyperviolent video-game zombie sludge for a funny and knowingly absurd monster-mash thriller. Anchored by Austin Abrams as a hapless medical courier caught in a snowbound viral outbreak, the film redefines the survival-horror IP with naturalistic panic and dark, sketch-comedy-inflected charm.

After the sleeper success of Weapons, director Zach Cregger held the industry leverage to write his own ticket. Opting to tackle one of the most inhumane horror series of the last 25 years felt like an eccentric pivot, particularly for a filmmaker praised for human-centric dread. Yet, by stripping away the over-engineered lore of past iterations—including Milla Jovovich’s previous six-movie action franchise—Cregger has delivered a lean, atmospheric viral beastie thriller that prioritizes quirky character geography over relentless CGI exhaustion.

The Bottom Line

The Lead Performance: Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, an endearing, panic-prone medical courier who stumbles through the unfolding outbreak like an indie rocker dropped into a video game without a tutorial.

Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, an endearing, panic-prone medical courier who stumbles through the unfolding outbreak like an indie rocker dropped into a video game without a tutorial. The Directorial Shift: Moving away from the relentless pacing of typical game adaptations, Zach Cregger builds an ambling, snow-drenched fairy-tale atmosphere reminiscent of monster pulp.

Moving away from the relentless pacing of typical game adaptations, Zach Cregger builds an ambling, snow-drenched fairy-tale atmosphere reminiscent of monster pulp. The Narrative Balance: The film blends genuine jumpscares and gooey practical monster design with a distinct, profane comedic edge rooted in Cregger’s sketch-comedy background.

How Austin Abrams and Zach Cregger Reinvent the Video Game Movie

For decades, adaptations of the survival horror property have leaned heavily into loud, depersonalized action sequences designed for numb genre junkies. Cregger approaches the material from the absolute ground up. The film opens with Bryan hauling a vital medical package through a treacherous snowstorm, driving a vehicle without proper winter tires for the promise of double pay. When he strikes a mysterious woman on the slick road, his bumbling attempts to handle the situation establish an everyman vulnerability that separates this reboot from its predecessors.

Photo: variety.com

Photo: theguardian.com

Abrams manages to humanize the unspoken conceit of an avatar learning the rules as he goes, delivering a hilarious symphony of profane muttering and complaints about wet socks while navigating isolation. Rather than relying on square-jawed action tropes, Abrams embodies a perpetual loser whose oscillations between overconfidence and sheer terror offer a fresh point-of-view for the genre. Cregger matches this energy behind the camera, orchestrating episodic environments that feel less like trapped video-game levels and more like a slowly evolving, delightfully tactile funhouse.

Metric / Feature Traditional Franchise Entries Zach Cregger’s Reboot Primary Tone Hyperkinetic, hyperviolent action Funky, knowingly absurd Protagonist Style Macho, bullet-proof tactical warriors Hapless, anxious medical courier (Bryan) Atmospheric Approach Relentless CGI-driven blockbuster pacing Ambling, snow-drenched viral monster pulp

Franchise Economics and the Shift Toward Auteur Horror

By treating Resident Evil not as a sacred corporate mandate but as a sandbox for unpretentious genre play, the production sidesteps the franchise fatigue that typically plagues legacy sequels. It is a calculated bet that audiences are hungrier for distinct authorial fingerprints—complete with awkward cell-phone couple arguments and messy monster-mash shifts in the third act—than sterile corporate recycling.

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Ultimately, Cregger’s latest outing proves that popcorn horror doesn’t have to check every predictable box to connect with culture-hungry crowds. It is breathless, and frequently hilarious, offering a sweet slice of escapist trivia that respects the audience enough to laugh at its own absurdity. How do you feel about auteurs playing in the sandbox of massive legacy franchises? Jump into the comments below and let’s talk about it.