La del manojo de rosas’ Zarzuela Comes to Gran Teatro de Huelva

The Gran Teatro de Huelva will host the classic zarzuela ‘La del manojo de rosas’ on September 26, at 20:00, with ticket prices starting at 16 euros. Brought to the stage by Teatro Lírico Andaluz, the production features music by Pablo Sorozábal and a libretto by Francisco Ramos de Castro and Anselmo Cuadrado Carreño.

The Bottom Line The Production: Teatro Lírico Andaluz brings the classic two-act sainete to the Gran Teatro de Huelva stage on September 26.

Teatro Lírico Andaluz brings the classic two-act sainete to the Gran Teatro de Huelva stage on September 26. The Venue: Located at calle Vázquez López, 13, the historic 1923 venue accommodates 601 spectators across platea and two amphitheatres.

Located at calle Vázquez López, 13, the historic 1923 venue accommodates 601 spectators across platea and two amphitheatres. The Creative Forces: Musical direction is led by Arturo Díez Boscovich, backed by a prominent national cast of soloists.

Bringing Madrid’s 1934 Classic to Huelva’s Historic Stage

On September 26, Huelva audiences will experience a foundational piece of Spanish musical heritage as Teatro Lírico Andaluz mounts ‘La del manojo de rosas‘ at the city’s premier cultural venue. Tickets for the evening performance are available starting at 16 euros, positioning the classic sainete as an accessible highlight within the venue’s packed autumn lineup.

The work itself carries substantial historical weight in the canon of Spanish lyric theater. Structured as a two-act sainete divided into six cuadros, the piece features a rich score by composer Pablo Sorozábal paired with a sharp libretto by Francisco Ramos de Castro and Anselmo Cuadrado Carreño. Originally premiering on November 13, 1934, at Madrid’s Teatro Fuencarral, the story transports viewers straight into the fictional Plaza Delquevenga—a bustling Madrid square where a local bar, a car repair garage, and a flower shop intersect.

Here is the kicker: the plot is far more than a simple period romance. At the center of the narrative stands Ascensión, the pragmatic owner of the titular flower shop. She finds herself balancing affections between Joaquín, a mechanic, and Ricardo, an aviator of good position. Orbiting this central triangle are vibrant neighborhood archetypes like Clarita the manicurist, Capó the mechanic, Espasa the waiter, and Don Pedro Botero. Beneath the infectious melodies and comedic misunderstandings lies a pointed social critique regarding marriage as a traditional pathway for economic climbing.

The Creative Engine Behind the Touring Production

Staging a demanding lyric work requires institutional muscle, and Teatro Lírico Andaluz arrives in Huelva with a formidable track record. Established as Andalusia’s first professional lyric company, the troupe boasts a catalog exceeding 250 productions. Their touring footprint extends well beyond Spain’s borders, with international performances spanning Germany, Lithuania, Rome, and Dubai.

For this specific Huelva engagement, the company has assembled a high-caliber roster of soloists well-known on the national circuit. The cast features Antonio Torres, Luis Pacetti, Lourdes Martín, Alicia Molina, Victoria Orti, Guadalupe Sánchez, Rosa Ruiz, María de Félix, Javier Roldán, Ruth Terán, Alberto Arrabal, Helena Gallardo, Francisco Sánchez, Andrés del Pino, Juan Manuel Muruaga, Carlos London, Olga Martínez, Chantal García, Jesús Lavid, and Carmen Iglesias. Holding the musical elements together from the podium is conductor Arturo Díez Boscovich.

Production Overview: ‘La del manojo de rosas’ in Huelva Detail Category Production Information Performance Date & Time September 26, at 20:00 Venue & Location Gran Teatro de Huelva (Calle Vázquez López, 13) Ticket Pricing Starting at 16 euros Genre & Structure Sainete lírico in two acts and six cuadros Key Creators Pablo Sorozábal (Music), Francisco Ramos de Castro & Anselmo Cuadrado Carreño (Libretto) Performing Company Teatro Lírico Andaluz (Musical Direction: Arturo Díez Boscovich)

Context Within the Gran Teatro’s Season Architecture

The cultural ecosystem of Huelva centers firmly on the Gran Teatro, located at calle Vázquez López, 13. Originally inaugurated on August 30, 1923, as the Real Teatro, the building remains the city’s primary theatrical hub. It maintains its classicist architecture defined by eight striking Corinthian columns. Renamed the Gran Teatro during the Second Republic in 1931, the venue currently operates with an intimate seating capacity of 601 patrons spread across the main floor (platea) and two amphitheatres.

Del manojo de rosas, la – 1934

Photo: planomato.com

The upcoming zarzuela sits directly in the middle of a remarkably crowded autumn calendar for the venue. The programming window leading up to late September features a steady stream of diverse cultural offerings. The theater opens its mid-September schedule with ‘Entresueños’ on September 18, followed by Alejandro Astola on September 19, and the stage work ‘Fronterizas y fronterizas invisibles’ on September 25. Once Teatro Lírico Andaluz departs, the venue immediately pivots to a rapid succession of events: ‘Shado el Mago’ on October 2, Lorena Ternero’s ‘Latidos’ on October 3, ‘South Corner’ on October 8, and ‘Los Saeteros’ on October 9.

For local audiences and cultural tourists alike, the September 26 staging of Sorozábal’s masterwork offers a rare chance to witness large-scale professional zarzuela performed live within an authentic historical theater environment.

As ticket sales continue through local box office channels, the production reinforces the enduring appeal of the genre. Whether audiences come for the nostalgia of the Plaza Delquevenga or the crisp execution of Sorozábal’s timeless score, Huelva’s cultural calendar remains firmly anchored in rich theatrical tradition.