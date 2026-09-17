Oregon Lawmakers Move to End Secrecy Over Affordable Housing Spending

Oregon Lawmakers Move to Repeal Subsidized Housing Secrecy Laws

Oregon lawmakers are advancing legislative efforts to repeal a 1997 public records exemption that has long shielded the financial details of state-subsidized low-income housing. Spearheaded by Rep. Pam Marsh and State Sen. Khanh Pham, the upcoming legislative push follows investigative reporting by ProPublica revealing that state housing expenditures reached $1.4 billion since 2021 while per-unit development costs climbed to $540,000.

For nearly three decades, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) relied on this statutory provision to redact major sections of developer cost reports. Industry groups like Housing Oregon, and legislative committees are now converging on the issue to mandate public visibility over taxpayer-funded housing investments.

The Catalyst: Soaring Costs and Hidden Ledgers

The push for legislative reform emerged directly from investigative scrutiny into how public capital flows through Oregon’s affordable housing sector. Since 2021, the state pumped an unprecedented $1.4 billion into low-income housing development, matching a dramatic escalation in construction expenses. Developing a single low-income apartment in the state now averages $540,000, nearly doubling.

With dozens of additional projects queued for another $850 million in future state funding, lawmakers found themselves unable to verify the exact drivers behind the surging price tags. Rep. Pam Marsh, chair of the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness, noted that she was entirely unaware of the secrecy provision until examining ProPublica’s investigative coverage in August.

“We are spending, as you said, a lot of money on the development of affordable housing,” Marsh remarked regarding the fiscal scale of the state’s programs. “We really need to understand what it is that we’re funding, how much it costs, why it costs that much, and be able to justify the investments that we’re making.”

Legislative Strategy and Immediate Industry Backing

Following her review of the statutes, Marsh pledged to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to strike the exemption from state law entirely. State Sen. Khanh Pham, a Portland Democrat and chair of the Senate Committee on Housing and Development, confirmed she also wants the Legislature to tackle the issue in its next session.

“It’s imperative that Oregonians can trust that our state government is investing in affordable housing as cost-effectively as possible,” Pham stated. “I appreciated ProPublica’s reporting on Oregon’s inadequate public records law that hinders our ability to monitor how affordable housing funds are being spent, and I’m hopeful legislators can address this next year.”

Housing Oregon, a lobbying group representing low-income housing developers, lenders, and related entities, issued a strong endorsement for repealing the secrecy provision.

“Oregon’s affordable housing providers share the public’s interest in ensuring that public investments in housing are used effectively, responsibly, and with visibility,” said Kevin Cronin, a spokesperson for Housing Oregon. Cronin emphasized that the state can successfully increase reporting transparency around development costs “while still protecting genuinely proprietary or competitively sensitive information.”

Comparative Precedents in Neighboring States

Oregon’s financial shielding stands in contrast to practices in neighboring states like Washington and California. In those jurisdictions, the detailed financial breakdowns of state-subsidized housing projects remain publicly accessible, and officials have said it hasn’t interfered with low-income housing efforts.

Financial details of Oregon’s spending on affordable housing murky, ProPublica investigation reveals

Researchers and journalists in other states routinely analyze financial records from subsidized housing projects to investigate spiraling costs and the drivers behind the growing price tag. Marsh indicated she would like to see Oregon adopt a similarly open framework, specifically proposing that complete financial documents showing funding sources and expenditures be posted online as part of the standard packet reviewed by the Oregon Housing Stability Council.

Parallel to legislative efforts, Oregon’s Sunshine Committee—tasked with reviewing public records exemptions to recommend legislative rollbacks—is actively examining the housing financial exemption, according to co-chair Charlie Fisher.

Agency Stance and What Comes Next

The exemption itself originated in 1997 when OHCS successfully persuaded lawmakers to shelter developer cost reports from public inspection. When presented with public records requests for these documents in May, OHCS officials cited the statute to redact substantial portions of the filings.

Photo: opb.org

While OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell stated in July that she remains personally committed to transparency, the agency maintains that it must enforce current statutes as written. Asked whether the agency would officially support the repeal bill, an OHCS spokesperson noted that state agencies do not take positions on bills, adding that “OHCS appreciates the opportunity to review the legislation” that’s introduced in 2027.

As lawmakers draft the repeal bills and oversight committees review the mechanics of public disclosure, the debate shifts from whether taxpayer funding should be scrutinized to how quickly Oregon can align its public records framework with states already practicing open financial oversight.