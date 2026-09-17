Muneeba Ali Withdraws from Asian Games 2026; Gull Feroza to Keep Wicket

Muneeba Ali withdraws from Pakistan’s Asian Games 2026 squad to return home for her ailing mother, leaving Gull Feroza to take over wicketkeeping duties as the Pakistan Cricket Board bypasses a direct replacement due to strict tournament timelines.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed a major roster shift ahead of the knockout rounds at the Asian Games 2026, as veteran wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali departed the tournament in Hangzhou to be with her mother. With the competition concluding on September 22, 2026, management opted against calling up an external reserve.

Fantasy & Market Impact Squad Reorganization: Gull Feroza absorbs both the gloves and the opening slot, boosting her individual tournament usage rate.

Navigating the Knockout Crunch Without a Direct Swap

When logistical hurdles collide with a compressed tournament calendar, front offices and team managers are forced into difficult roster triage. Muneeba’s unexpected exit removes a seasoned anchor from the top of the order.

But the tape tells a different story regarding how the team initially absorbed the shock. During the rain-curtailed quarter-final against Thailand, Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 92 in 11 overs. Gull Feroza stepped directly into the vacant opening role and handled wicketkeeping responsibilities seamlessly, providing immediate stability on the ground.

Squad Composition and Historical Context

Pakistan’s 14-member traveling party, led by captain Fatima Sana, features a balanced mix of youth and experience. The roster includes Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, and Umm-e-Hani.

Photo: crictracker.com

Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Squad Overview Role Key Personnel Notes Captain Fatima Sana Leads the pace and all-rounder department Wicketkeeper Gull Feroza Elevated to open the batting and keep wicket Key Batters Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar Tasked with stabilizing the middle-to-upper order

Historically, Pakistan boasts a proud pedigree in continental competition. The side secured gold medals in both the 2010 and 2014 editions of the Asian Games. Securing a third title in 2026 now requires navigating the semi-finals against the winner of the Sri Lanka versus Malaysia fixture without one of their most reliable tactical components.

Tactical Redirection at the Top

Muneeba’s absence alters the tactical whiteboard for the coaching staff. She previously captained the side in bilateral T20Is against Sri Lanka in July 2026 when Fatima Sana was unavailable, highlighting her leadership footprint.

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As the squad prepares for the penultimate battle of the tournament, the focus narrows entirely on execution. Feroza’s early returns behind the stumps and at the crease offer a reassuring baseline, but the true test of Pakistan’s depth arrives under the lights of the semi-finals.

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