South Korea Expands Policy Cooperation on AI, OTT, and Digital Regulation

In a major regulatory alignment for South Korea’s digital and media sectors, the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) and the Korea Communications Media Commission (KCMC) convened their first joint working-level council on September 17. According to reporting from ZDNet Korea, the two regulatory bodies are expanding policy cooperation across artificial intelligence, streaming media, terrestrial UHD broadcasting, and telecom cybersecurity regulations.

The Bottom Line Cross-Agency Alignment: MSIT and KCMC held their inaugural working-level meeting to execute cooperation agendas initially agreed upon during a vice-ministerial policy conference last June.

MSIT and KCMC held their inaugural working-level meeting to execute cooperation agendas initially agreed upon during a vice-ministerial policy conference last June. AI and Streaming Integration: KCMC has already provided roughly 1.17 million items of broadcasting video AI training data to MSIT’s AI Hub, while both agencies are coordinating on the AI Basic Act improvement task force.

Bridging the Digital Divide: AI Datasets and Legislative Synergy

The inter-agency collaboration moves past theoretical framework agreements into tangible data and infrastructure sharing. According to ZDNet Korea, the concrete partnership kicked off when the KCMC contributed roughly 1.17 million broadcasting video AI training data points—covering backgrounds, figures, objects, and subtitles across 10 distinct categories—to MSIT’s central “AI Hub” repository.

Since June, the KCMC has actively participated in MSIT’s “AI Basic Act System Improvement Research Team.” By embedding media-specific regulatory expertise directly into the broader ICT legislative pipeline, the two ministries aim to preempt compliance bottlenecks that typically plague fast-evolving creative tech sectors.

Streaming Convergence and Event Coordination

The ministries are systematically linking their flagship industry showcases. The strategy kicked off when KCMC participated in MSIT’s “Korea International Streaming Festival” last June, managing dedicated investment attraction and promotional booths.

Here is the kicker: the partnership is entirely reciprocal. The upcoming “International OTT Forum,” hosted by the KCMC this coming November, will feature active institutional participation from MSIT.

Cooperative Domain Key Initiative / Joint Action Timeline / Target Artificial Intelligence KCMC provides 1.17M AI training data points to MSIT AI Hub; joint participation in AI Basic Act research. Ongoing Streaming & OTT Cross-participation in the Korea International Streaming Festival and the upcoming International OTT Forum. June & November Institutional Reform Establishment of the Korea Broadcasting Media Communications Promotion Institute with joint committee representation. In development Broadcasting & Security Next-generation terrestrial UHD frequency planning and implementation of telecom hacker-breach user protection assessments. Target launch in 2027

Institutional Overhauls and Next-Gen UHD Broadcasting

Beyond software and streaming, the two regulators are reshaping the physical foundations of national media distribution. This unified body will absorb fragmented responsibilities previously scattered across organizations like the Korea Communications Promotion Agency, the Korea Internet & Security Agency, and the National Information Society Agency. To ensure balanced governance, the KCMC’s upcoming establishment committee will include two designated commissioners recommended directly by MSIT.

At the same time, the agencies are tackling legacy infrastructure by jointly formulating the “Next-Generation Terrestrial Broadcasting Policy Plan.” This framework directly addresses UHD broadcasting network rollouts and complex spectrum management policies.

Defending the Digital Consumer: 2027 Security Standards

Following amendments to the Telecommunications Business Act, the government is preparing to roll out a specialized “Infringement Incident User Protection Evaluation System” by 2027.

Photo: v.daum.net

MSIT Information Protection Network Policy Director Choi Hyuk noted that the digital sector’s chief ministries will continue formulating joint responses to core issues spanning AI, media OTT, and digital regulations through structured policy councils. Echoing this sentiment, KCMC Secretary General Park Dong-joo emphasized that establishing a continuous cooperative framework builds high national impact, tightening practical synergy around user protection and public civil complaint management.

Drop a comment below: Do you think closer government coordination will help local Korean streaming platforms compete globally, or does it risk slowing down creative innovation?