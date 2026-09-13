Delhi Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil India vs Afghanistan T20I 1st Match?

New Delhi is bracing for a wet Sunday, September 13, 2026, as the Arun Jaitley Stadium prepares to host the opening match of the three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan. According to reports from LatestLY, the India Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and high humidity, compounded by ongoing traffic regulations for the BRICS Summit.

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Weather disruptions often reshape sports scheduling, but logistics add another layer to this weekend’s fixtures in the Indian capital. As cricket fans look to the skies, the intersection of international sports administration, regional weather patterns, and high-level diplomatic security creates a uniquely complex backdrop for the opening clash.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Faces Weather and Traffic Pressures

The latest IMD forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2026, points to a generally cloudy sky over New Delhi, with a 30 percent chance of rain during the day and a 15 percent chance at night. Intermittent showers are projected to persist across the capital through September 16, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms and potential wind gusts reaching up to 75 kilometers per hour in localized areas. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 30°C and 33°C, while humidity levels remain high at 66 to 73 percent.

Here is why that matters for spectators: Beyond the looming threat of rain interruptions, the city’s infrastructure is already operating under strict constraints. According to LatestLY, ongoing traffic regulations due to the BRICS Summit—underway from September 12 to 13, 2026—pose significant logistical challenges for fans attempting to navigate waterlogged streets and congestion on their way to the stadium.

Despite early concerns regarding the summit’s impact, the Delhi and District Cricket Association confirmed that the fixture would proceed as scheduled.

Head-to-Head Context and Team Dynamics

On the pitch, the sporting narrative pits a dominant Indian side against a rapidly improving Afghan squad. India enters the series as the reigning ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions from March 2026, looking to establish early dominance under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. Afghanistan arrives under the full-time captaincy of Ibrahim Zadran, aiming to challenge the hosts with a potent spin attack spearheaded by Rashid Khan.

Photo: latestly.com

The historical head-to-head record heavily favors India. In nine previous T20 International encounters, India has won eight matches, with a single ‘no result’ recorded during the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Their last bilateral meeting in January 2024 saw India sweep the series 3-0, followed by a 47-run victory during the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Match Details and Series Overview Detail Information Teams India vs Afghanistan Competition 3-match T20I Series (1st T20I) Date Sunday, September 13, 2026 Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Captains Shreyas Iyer (India), Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) Weather Forecast Cloudy, light to moderate rain, thunderstorms (30% daytime rain chance)

Broader Logistical Realities in the Capital

Hosting a high-profile international sporting fixture concurrently with a major geopolitical summit places immense strain on municipal resources. Traffic management across New Delhi, affected by the BRICS Summit, is a focus for municipal authorities, who have urged attendees to factor in extended transit times and potential waterlogging caused by the forecast downpours.

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As Sunday evening approaches, attention remains split between tactical team selections and meteorological updates. Whether the weather allows for a full twenty-over contest or forces a truncated affair, the opening match marks another chapter in the growing cricketing rivalry between the two nations.

How do you think the local weather and transit conditions will influence crowd turnout and team strategy for this opening fixture? Share your thoughts below.