Duke Beats Illinois 31-27 as Nate Sheppard Scores 3 TDs

Duke secured a hard-fought 31-27 victory over Illinois on September 12, 2026, extending its win streak to six games and halting the Fighting Illini’s 10-game non-conference game win streak in Champaign. Nate Sheppard led the charge for the Blue Devils with three touchdowns, powering a resilient second-half comeback that ultimately silenced a hometown crowd.

A Relentless Ground-and-Pound and a Crucial Defensive Stand The matchup in Champaign tested both squads under intense Friday night pressure. Illinois commanded the first half, fueled by quarterback Katin Houser and wide receiver Collin Dixon. Yet Duke refused to fold. Trailing late in the second quarter, the Blue Devils engineered a lightning-fast 75-yard drive spanning just 70 seconds. Sheppard found space in the flat, going uncovered during an Illini defensive breakdown to catch a short throw and jog 7 yards untouched into the end zone to cut Illinois’ lead to 24-21 just 38 seconds before the break.

Capitalizing on Illini Mistakes in the Second Half Momentum decisively shifted in the third quarter following a costly Illinois miscue. Duke elected to pass up a game-tying field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Illinois 7-yard line. As the snap arrived, an Illini defender rushed toward the sideline attempting to exit, leaving the defense with 10 men and causing a player to cross the line of scrimmage. The resulting offsides penalty handed Duke an automatic first down. Sheppard capitalized immediately, swinging out of the backfield to snag a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Walker Eget. That sequence gave Duke its first lead of the contest at 28-24 with 10:47 remaining in the third quarter. Cosme Salas extended that advantage to 31-27 with a 39-yard field goal 67 seconds into the fourth quarter. Duke then leaned heavily on its defense to weather a series of late-game threats.

Closing Out a Thriller in Champaign The closing minutes brought intense drama as both teams traded high-stakes possessions. With 9:38 left in regulation, Illinois opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 at the Duke 18-yard line, but Houser rolled left and overthrew Dixon in the corner of the end zone. Duke faced adversity when quarterback Walker Eget exited the game with 6:21 remaining due to an injury, thrusting backup Dan Mahan into action for just the eighth pass attempt of his career. Following an incomplete pass and a subsequent punt, the Illini took over at their own 20-yard line with 6:13 on the clock, trailing by four points. However, fifth-year Duke defensive back Evan Smith slammed the door shut with 7:21 remaining by jumping a route to intercept a pass intended for Dixon. Later, facing a desperate third-and-3 from their own 39-yard line with just 2:48 left, Illinois handed off to Ca’Lil Valentine, who was stuffed for a loss. Forced to go for it on fourth-and-4, Houser’s slant pass to Dixon fell incomplete, allowing Duke to run out the clock and seal the 31-27 triumph.