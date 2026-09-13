Egypt Weather Forecast: Hot and Humid with Morning Fog Warning

High Humidity and Dense Morning Fog Sweep Egypt on Sunday

On Sunday, September 13, 2026, Egypt experiences hot and humid weather across most regions, accompanied by dense morning fog that impacts major roadways, according to forecasts from the authority. As the new academic year commences, officials urge extreme caution for commuters navigating reduced visibility.

Temperature Breakdown and Real-Feels Across Governorates

The weather remains moderate to warm and humid during the early morning hours, transitioning into a hot, humid daytime climate across northern regions and Greater Cairo. In Greater Cairo and Lower Egypt, the recorded high reaches 35 degrees Celsius, though high humidity pushes the perceived temperature (feels-like) up to 37 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, northern coastal areas peak at a high of 30 degrees Celsius with a feels-like temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. Northern Upper Egypt records a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a feels-like temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, while southern Upper Egypt swelters at a high of 43 degrees Celsius, reaching a perceived 44 degrees Celsius.

Alexandria registers a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 23 degrees Celsius, with a perceived temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. Inland cities such as 6th of October record a high of 36 degrees Celsius, while southern destinations like Shalateen peak at 39 degrees Celsius.

Morning Fog Disruptions and Transportation Warnings

A thick blanket of water mist developed during the early morning hours, spanning from 4:00 AM to 8:00 AM. This dense fog heavily affected agricultural and high-speed roads leading to and from northern parts of the country, Greater Cairo, the Canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt, occasionally resulting in near-zero visibility.

Meteorologists advise drivers to strictly adhere to speed limits and maintain safe distances between vehicles during these early hours. Additionally, intermittent wind activity is expected across most regions throughout the week, helping to moderate evening temperatures in open areas. Minor wind-blown dust may affect regions including Halayeb, Shalateen, and the New Valley, alongside a low 20% chance of light, sporadic rain in the extreme southern areas of Halayeb, Shalateen, and south Aswan.

Navigating Late-Summer Climatic Shifts

Maritime conditions remain stable for both the Mediterranean and Red Seas. The Mediterranean features moderate waves ranging from 1.5 to 2 meters with northwesterly to northeasterly winds, while the Red Sea maintains moderate-to-rough conditions with waves reaching up to 2.25 meters.

As September progresses, these fluctuating humidity levels and thermal peaks continue to define the tail end of summer. How are you managing the lingering humidity as the school and work weeks ramp up? Share your thoughts in the comments below.