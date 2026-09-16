IPL 2027 Mini Auction to be held in India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to host the Indian Premier League 2027 mini-auction in India, following operational concerns raised by franchises.

After the 2023 auction in Kochi, the league had embraced international hubs, staging successive editions across Dubai, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi. The decision emerged from an IPL Governing Council meeting held on Tuesday, September 15, according to reporting from Cricbuzz.

The BCCI has reportedly chosen to hold the 2027 event in India in contrast to the current pattern of holding the IPL auctions abroad. The event has been held abroad in recent years, with Dubai, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi hosting the successive editions after the 2023 auction in Kochi. The mega auction may take place abroad next year, the report added.

Logistical Pressure and Franchise Reservations

Franchises as reported had voiced concerns about the operational and logistical difficulties of sending their delegations abroad for a mini auction. It mentioned the BCCI members took their opinions into consideration.

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Ever since the 2023 auction in Kochi, the league had embraced international hubs, staging successive editions across Dubai, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, bringing the auction back to India was one of the key decisions made during the IPL governing council meeting, which was held on September 15. The upcoming event would be a mini-auction, while the mega auction next year could once again take place overseas.

Hotel Availability and the Peak Wedding Season Challenge

Selecting an exact host city within India depends heavily on local lodging availability. The availability of accommodations for the franchises and their delegates will determine the venue, as is customary.

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The choice of the venue will depend on the availability of a five-star venue, given it will be held somewhere between October and December, which also happens to be a peak wedding season in India. The BCCI reportedly needs over 100 rooms to accommodate the franchise and other officials who are part of the auction.

Impact Player Rule Decision Deferred

While the venue framework for the auction is set, the Governing Council left the decision on the Impact Player rule open-ended. The report added that the Governing Council did not make a decision regarding the Impact Player rule. A final decision on the regulation is anticipated at the next meeting, which is scheduled for one month from now.

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The franchises, the majority of which are reportedly against the rule, believe that it might be persisted with for at least another year. Some teams have also claimed that they formed their teams with the rule in mind, regardless of whether it was suitable. They think it is better to wait until next year to decide whether to get rid of it.

Meanwhile, the upcoming WPL auction is likely to be held on October 29 in Kochi. According to a report in The Times of India, should the new cricket stadium being built in Varanasi be ready by January 2027, a few WPL matches during the next season could be held there. Besides Varanasi, the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will also host matches next year.