2026 NFL MVP Odds: Top Contenders and Betting Favorites

2026 NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Favored as Caleb Williams Climbs the Board Following Explosive Week 1 Showdowns

Following a razor-thin 2025 MVP race where Matthew Stafford edged out Drake Maye by a mere five total points, the 2026 NFL Most Valuable Player market has exploded out of the gate. As of Sept. 15, bet365 Sportsbook lists Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the early +450 favorite, while Chicago Bears Caleb Williams charges up the board to +800 following a dominant Week 1 campaign under head coach Ben Johnson.

Fantasy & Market Impact Josh Allen (+450): Solidified his tier-one fantasy and betting status by carving up Houston’s premier defense for 334 passing yards and three total touchdowns on the road.

Solidified his tier-one fantasy and betting status by carving up Houston’s premier defense for 334 passing yards and three total touchdowns on the road. Caleb Williams (+800): Accelerated his trajectory with a masterclass against Carolina, cementing elite QB1 value in fantasy circles.

The Front-Runner Landscape: Allen Sets the Standard While Jackson Chases History The tape from Week 1 validates why Josh Allen sits atop the board at bet365 Sportsbook. Facing the unit that boasted the league’s best defense last season, Allen orchestrated a masterclass in Buffalo’s 36-point offensive onslaught. He posted 334 yards through the air paired with a passing touchdown, adding two more scores with his legs to deliver a vintage, multi-dimensional performance. Right behind him sits Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson at +650. Jackson, a two-time winner who claimed unanimous honors in 2019 and nearly repeated the feat in 2023, navigated an injury-plagued 2025 campaign before shaking off the rust immediately in Week 1. Operating with surgical efficiency in a victory at Indianapolis, Jackson racked up 324 passing yards, one passing score, and a rushing touchdown, proving his dual-threat ceiling remains intact.

Caleb Williams and the NFC North Power Shift If Allen represents the established veteran standard, Caleb Williams embodies the new wave. Under the tactical guidance of head coach Ben Johnson, Williams translated a stellar 2025 campaign—where he threw for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions while securing Chicago’s first playoff win since 2011—into an immediate statement in Week 1. Against Carolina, Williams engineered explosive downfield sequences, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns while adding 65 yards and two scores on the ground. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow sits at +900 despite historical durability concerns that have kept him from securing a single first-place MVP vote across his first six professional seasons. Burrow opened cleanly with 254 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay. Further down the board, Brock Purdy (+1400) and Trevor Lawrence (+1400) capitalized on marquee matchups, with Purdy outdueling reigning MVP Matthew Stafford in a 27-7 dismantling of the Rams, and Lawrence dissecting the Cleveland Browns for 245 yards and four scores.

2026 NFL MVP Contender Odds Snapshot Contender Team Current Odds Week 1 Key Stat Line Josh Allen Bills +450 334 Pass Yds, 3 Total TDs Lamar Jackson Ravens +650 324 Pass Yds, 2 Total TDs Caleb Williams Bears +800 269 Pass Yds, 4 Total TDs Joe Burrow Bengals +900 254 Pass Yds, 1 Pass TD Brock Purdy 49ers +1400 3 Pass TDs, Win vs. Rams Trevor Lawrence Jaguars +1400 245 Pass Yds, 4 Pass TDs Patrick Mahomes Chiefs +1600 3 Total TDs, Win vs. Broncos Dak Prescott Cowboys +1800 2 Pass TDs, 1 INT Matthew Stafford Rams +2000 155 Pass Yds, 1 INT