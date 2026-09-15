2026 NFL MVP Odds: Top Contenders and Betting Favorites

2026 NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Favored as Caleb Williams Climbs the Board Following Explosive Week 1 Showdowns
Following a razor-thin 2025 MVP race where Matthew Stafford edged out Drake Maye by a mere five total points, the 2026 NFL Most Valuable Player market has exploded out of the gate. As of Sept. 15, bet365 Sportsbook lists Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the early +450 favorite, while Chicago Bears Caleb Williams charges up the board to +800 following a dominant Week 1 campaign under head coach Ben Johnson.
Fantasy & Market Impact
- Josh Allen (+450): Solidified his tier-one fantasy and betting status by carving up Houston’s premier defense for 334 passing yards and three total touchdowns on the road.
- Caleb Williams (+800): Accelerated his trajectory with a masterclass against Carolina, cementing elite QB1 value in fantasy circles.
The Front-Runner Landscape: Allen Sets the Standard While Jackson Chases History
The tape from Week 1 validates why Josh Allen sits atop the board at bet365 Sportsbook. Facing the unit that boasted the league’s best defense last season, Allen orchestrated a masterclass in Buffalo’s 36-point offensive onslaught. He posted 334 yards through the air paired with a passing touchdown, adding two more scores with his legs to deliver a vintage, multi-dimensional performance.
Right behind him sits Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson at +650. Jackson, a two-time winner who claimed unanimous honors in 2019 and nearly repeated the feat in 2023, navigated an injury-plagued 2025 campaign before shaking off the rust immediately in Week 1. Operating with surgical efficiency in a victory at Indianapolis, Jackson racked up 324 passing yards, one passing score, and a rushing touchdown, proving his dual-threat ceiling remains intact.
Caleb Williams and the NFC North Power Shift
If Allen represents the established veteran standard, Caleb Williams embodies the new wave. Under the tactical guidance of head coach Ben Johnson, Williams translated a stellar 2025 campaign—where he threw for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions while securing Chicago’s first playoff win since 2011—into an immediate statement in Week 1.
Against Carolina, Williams engineered explosive downfield sequences, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns while adding 65 yards and two scores on the ground.
Meanwhile, Joe Burrow sits at +900 despite historical durability concerns that have kept him from securing a single first-place MVP vote across his first six professional seasons. Burrow opened cleanly with 254 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay. Further down the board, Brock Purdy (+1400) and Trevor Lawrence (+1400) capitalized on marquee matchups, with Purdy outdueling reigning MVP Matthew Stafford in a 27-7 dismantling of the Rams, and Lawrence dissecting the Cleveland Browns for 245 yards and four scores.
2026 NFL MVP Contender Odds Snapshot
|Contender
|Team
|Current Odds
|Week 1 Key Stat Line
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|+450
|334 Pass Yds, 3 Total TDs
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|+650
|324 Pass Yds, 2 Total TDs
|Caleb Williams
|Bears
|+800
|269 Pass Yds, 4 Total TDs
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|+900
|254 Pass Yds, 1 Pass TD
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|+1400
|3 Pass TDs, Win vs. Rams
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|+1400
|245 Pass Yds, 4 Pass TDs
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|+1600
|3 Total TDs, Win vs. Broncos
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|+1800
|2 Pass TDs, 1 INT
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|+2000
|155 Pass Yds, 1 INT
The Long-Term Trajectory
With Patrick Mahomes (+1600) rounding back into form following last season’s late-year torn ACL—evidenced by a 31-10 blowout of Denver featuring three total touchdowns—the MVP race is crowded with elite quarterback talent. Yet, as the September sample size grows, the battle line has been drawn between Allen’s dynamic consistency and Williams’ rapid ascension.
Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.