KBO Highlights: Kim Min-jun’s Win Streak & Heo In-seo’s Record Chase

SSG starting pitcher Kim Min-jun faces a critical four-win hurdle to secure his milestone 10-win campaign, requiring a flawless run through every remaining start on his schedule, according to regional sports reporting from Chosunbiz and the Chosun Ilbo.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Numbers Behind Kim Min-jun’s 10-Win Chase

Reaching double-digit victories remains a traditional benchmark for starting pitchers. According to coverage from Chosunbiz, Kim Min-jun stands at a precarious juncture where a single off-night erases the milestone entirely.

When analyzing a pitcher forced into a must-win sequence, managers often have to balance pitch counts against run support efficiency.

Heo In-seo Chases Rookie History and Hardware

While the pitching staff navigates high-stakes milestones, the offensive narrative in the Chosun Ilbo reports centers on catcher Heo In-seo. Heo sits just one long ball away from reaching the 20-home run mark, putting him within striking distance of a rookie catcher record.

Heo is in the conversation for Rookie of the Year and a Golden Glove award.

Key Player Milestones and Season Targets Player Team / Position Current Benchmark Target / Milestone Kim Min-jun SSG / Pitcher Active win-pursuit 10 Wins (Requires winning all remaining starts) Heo In-seo Catcher 19 Home Runs 20 Home Runs / Rookie Catcher Record & Golden Glove

Navigating the Final Stretch

The pressure shifts entirely to execution under high leverage. For Kim Min-jun, success will dictate whether he clears this four-win hurdle.

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