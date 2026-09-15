KBO Highlights: Kim Min-jun’s Win Streak & Heo In-seo’s Record Chase

SSG starting pitcher Kim Min-jun faces a critical four-win hurdle to secure his milestone 10-win campaign, requiring a flawless run through every remaining start on his schedule, according to regional sports reporting from Chosunbiz and the Chosun Ilbo.
Fantasy & Market Impact
The Numbers Behind Kim Min-jun’s 10-Win Chase
Reaching double-digit victories remains a traditional benchmark for starting pitchers. According to coverage from Chosunbiz, Kim Min-jun stands at a precarious juncture where a single off-night erases the milestone entirely.
When analyzing a pitcher forced into a must-win sequence, managers often have to balance pitch counts against run support efficiency.
Heo In-seo Chases Rookie History and Hardware
While the pitching staff navigates high-stakes milestones, the offensive narrative in the Chosun Ilbo reports centers on catcher Heo In-seo. Heo sits just one long ball away from reaching the 20-home run mark, putting him within striking distance of a rookie catcher record.
Heo is in the conversation for Rookie of the Year and a Golden Glove award.
|Player
|Team / Position
|Current Benchmark
|Target / Milestone
|Kim Min-jun
|SSG / Pitcher
|Active win-pursuit
|10 Wins (Requires winning all remaining starts)
|Heo In-seo
|Catcher
|19 Home Runs
|20 Home Runs / Rookie Catcher Record & Golden Glove
Navigating the Final Stretch
The pressure shifts entirely to execution under high leverage. For Kim Min-jun, success will dictate whether he clears this four-win hurdle.
Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.
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